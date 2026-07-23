A woman who tried to donate blood was given a devastating diagnosis after it was revealed she had low iron.

Laura Jackson, 39, was later diagnosed with stage two bowel cancer, which was later upped to stage three, despite not having any of the typical signs, aside from tiredness.

However, Laura revealed that she simply put her fatigue down to being a 'working mum,' like many people would.

One of the main symptoms, of bowel cancer, as per Clevland Clinic, is blood on or in your stool, although the 39-year-old didn't experience this, as well as a number of other typical symptoms.

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However, she does recall having infrequent bouts of diarrhoea up to three times in the year leading up to her referral. Constipation or diarrhea are also symptoms listed, although, these can be down to a number of other reasons.

During the 'investigations' in to her low iron, Laura had two positive FIT tests, leading her doctor to refer her for a colonoscopy and gastroscopy in May 2025.

Laura had a third of her bowel removed during surgery (SWNS)

"I don't want to scaremonger but to raise awareness of the FIT test," Laura said.

Also known as a fecal immunochemical test, a FIT test, tests for hidden blood in the stool, which can be an early sign of cancer, as per Medline.

"It would have been left and would have spread if I’d not had it done," she added.

"I won't be the only person with no symptoms that has advanced cancer."

Although Laura's FIT results were 'really high,' the mom-of-two said the doctor was expecting to find something, although wasn't expecting her to have cancer.

"It was just the most surreal out of body experience ever," she said.

Doctors discovered a 5cm tumour in Laura's large intestine, before it was confirmed she had bowel cancer. Two months later, she underwent a three hour surgery to have a third of her bowel removed.

The mom of two underwent 'mop up' chemo for 12 weeks (SWNS)

A month later, she underwent four rounds of "mop up" chemotherapy for 12 weeks - and although she has 'no evidence' of cancer anymore, will be under surveillance for the next five years before she can be classed as in remission.

Reflecting on the only other symptom she believes she 'completely disregarded,' Laura said: "Three times a year I'd have stomach cramps and need for a number two but nothing was happening."

She then added that she'd have 'intense' pain and 'eventually frequent diarrhoea'.

"Looking back I had a partial bowel obstruction so my body was having a meltdown trying to pass a bowel motion but the tumour was in the way," she said.

Laura revealed that she would have seen her doctor about the problem if it was every month, however, it wasn't happening frequently enough for her to worry.

"My GP saved my life," Laura told SWNS, as she said she's sharing her story to raise awareness for others.















