The 2026 World Cup final is set to be a lot different than every tournament that came before it, and that's what has soccer fans raving about online.

If this is news to you: buckle up.

According to FIFA and Trump, the way the winning team will be awarded after completing the final ever game of the World Cup this term will not be happening the way it has done for decades past.

Usually, they'd get a trophy served up to the team directly, and they'll cheer with their fans and return home as the victors with the giant gold statue.

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Prior to the game kicking off, each team will sing their own national anthems, pay homage to their home countries, and that's practically it for World Cup entertainment and winning processes.

FIFA has fans riled up with its changes (FIFA)

However, this year, either Spain or Argentina can expect to take home more than a trophy that's now going to be given to them by Trump – they're allegedly due to get Super Bowl-style rings and also enjoy the sound of the US national anthem sang by Jennifer Hudson, per FIFA.

According to the association, 30 custom-fitted rings will be delivered to the members of the World Cup champions at a later date, kitted out with a mini World Cup trophy included in the design.

But the rings aren't exclusive to the winners and just 1,996 rings will go on sale to supporters.

However, whether international fans will snap those rings up is another question, as many fans have called out the US for 'Americanizing' the games.

On X, people ranted about the changes, with one person scathing: "Let’s never host the World Cup in the US ever again!"

A second added: "First the hydration breaks which are quarters (even though commentators keep slicking saying first half/second half hydration breaks). Now this, this was just the US trying to Americanise it."

Someone else said of the US national anthem being played: "And why the hell should the United States anthem be played in a Spain vs. Argentina final exactly?"

Even how the trophy is presented has changed (Photo by Jordan Bank - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

However, there's even more that's going to happen tomorrow night (July 17) that hasn't ever been seen before at the World Cup final.

There'll be a half-time concert – just like the Super Bowl.

During the 'Half Time Show', FIFA revealed there will be a worldly line up of global superstars, including South Korea's K-pop band BTS, Shakira, Justin Bieber and Burna Boy.

“When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS 22 Chorus ft. Coldplay will also join and play a key role in conveying a powerful message of unity and hope to billions of people worldwide. As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle.”

UNILAD reached out to FIFA for comment.