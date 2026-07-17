World Cup winners to be given Super Bowl-style rings as USA urged to 'never host again'

The winners of the 2026 World Cup will be awarded Super Bowl-style rings by FIFA this Sunday (July 19).

The captain of either Spain or Argentina, as well as the head coach of the winning team will receive temporary rings on the day of the final in New York, while 30 custom-fitted rings will be delivered to the members of the World Cup champions at a later date.

A mini World Cup trophy will be included in the design, while an engraving in the band will reflect the culture of the victorious country.

And for fans hoping to get hold of the jewellery piece, FIFA has announced 1,996 rings will go on sale to supporters.

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Winner rings are certainly a tradition in US sport, though it's not something typically awarded in soccer, or football as it's known more commonly across the globe.

As such many fans are not impressed with the move, with one fan going on X to go as far as saying: "Let’s never host the World Cup in the US ever again!"

The World Cup final is being held at the MetLife (Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A second added: "First the hydration breaks which are quarters (even though commentators keep slicking saying first half/second half hydration breaks). Now this, this was just the US trying to Americanise it."

While a third remarked: "What a disgrace... This is not the NFL."

The executive director of the White House's World Cup task force recently suggested that the US may consider bidding to host the 2038 World Cup, with FIFA looking to expand the tournament from 48 to 64 teams as early as 2030.

Andrew Giuliani said last month: "When you think that this World Cup may at some point expand out to 64 teams, I think the United States can handle it. Let me make sure we get through this World Cup on 19 July before we make our pitch for 2038 or other ones."

The US may consider hosting the World Cup again in 2038 (Stephanie Scarbrough / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is set to attend the World Cup final on Sunday and will hand the World Cup trophy over to the winning team at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday (July 16): "On Friday, the president will travel to New York City to attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower, followed by his attendance on Sunday at the FIFA World Cup, between Spain and Argentina.

"His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history.

"This is a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America's ability to host the world on the grandest stage."