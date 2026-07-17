World Cup winners to be given Super Bowl-style rings as USA urged to 'never host again'
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World Cup winners to be given Super Bowl-style rings as USA urged to 'never host again'

The World cup final will be contested between Spain and Argentina

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: FIFA

Topics: World Cup, Sport, Football, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones