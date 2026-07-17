President Donald Trump made his address to the nation last night, and after hours of speculation about what he would talk about, the President accused China of interfering in the 2020 election. Now, former Vice President Kamala Harris has responded - saying he is 'trying to distract American's from reality'.

During the speech, the President claimed he had declassified hundreds of intelligence files, and alleged that foreign adversaries, in which he specifically named China and Venezuela, had executed sophisticated cyber operations during the 2020 elections in which he lost to Joe Biden.

"Tonight, I'm announcing the immediate declassification and release of critical intelligence, revealing shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure," he said.

"This evidence shows that the election system we have dangerously exposes us to hacking. It is so broken and so vulnerable that no one can possibly defend it."

Before the president gets on television tonight to peddle lies and conspiracy theories, here is what you need to know:



The 2020 election was not stolen. We won, and he lost. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 17, 2026





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The claims have not been independently verified, and The US intelligence community concluded previously that the country did not interfere.

Now, Kamala Harris, who served as Vice President to Biden from 2021 - 2025 has hit back in a series of tweets.

"Before the president gets on television tonight to peddle lies and conspiracy theories, here is what you need to know," she penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The 2020 election was not stolen. We won, and he lost."

During the 2020 elections, Biden received 306 electoral votes, while Trump received 232.

Continuing in a thread, the former Vice President of the United States wrote: "The SAVE Act is voter suppression. It is part of a larger agenda of conservatives trying to steal power from the people

"Donald Trump and his administration have done nothing to bring down the cost of housing, health care, child care, food, or gas. Donald Trump and his administration got America into a war the people do not want," she claimed, adding: "He is attempting to distract you from that reality."

Trump delivered an address to the nation last night Saul Loeb/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harris then went on to claim that the President is 'scared of your power' and that he 'wants you to believe that your vote does not matter'.

"He wants you to lose confidence in our electoral system so you stay home this November," she continued the lengthy statement.

"He knows how discontent the American people are, and he wants to make sure that you do not vote."

Concluding her response Harris urged those to vote, saying: "Because if the people vote in their numbers, Republicans will lose."

The 61-year-old then added the link for citizens to check their voter registration.

In her bid, while urging her followers to vote, Harris said it will make 'voices heard' and 'put a real check on this corrupt and cruel administration'.

The midterm elections are set to be held in November this year, with the Presidential elections being held in November 2028.