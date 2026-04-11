Even though it has only been one year into Donald Trump’s second term in Office, Kamala Harris has already talked about the potential of her running for president once again in the next elections.

Donald Trump and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris have both faced off in the 2024 elections, which ended with Trump reigning victorious.

As much as Trump has commented on the possibility of running again, the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution doesn’t allow anyone to lead more than two terms in the Oval Office.

So, the possibility of a third term is slim on Trump’s end.

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As his ability to run again has finished, Harris could prove to be successful this time around if voters are swayed.

However, does she even want to do it?

Kamala Harris spoke in New York about the potential to run once again (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

She just might.

According to Harris, she is currently 'thinking about’ running in the 2028 presidential election.

Speaking with the National Action Network (NAN), on Friday (April 10) in New York City.

“I might, I might. I’m thinking about it,” she confirmed, and added: “I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States … I know what the job is and I know what it requires.”

She said: “I’ve been traveling the country the last year, spending a lot of time in the south and many other places, and the one thing I’m really clear about is … the status quo is not working and hasn’t been working for a lot of people for a long time.”

She said she's thinking of running again (Photo by LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris added: “It’s got to be about the American people and that’s how I think of it. I am thinking about it in the context of … who and where and how can the best job be done for the American people. I’ll keep you posted.”

The last time Harris publicly spoke about presidential concerns was about the Iran war and ‘regime-change war’.

This comes after Trump and Israel began bombing Iran on February 28.

In a statement shared on X, Harris said: “Let me be clear: I am opposed to a regime-change war in Iran, and our troops are being put in harm’s way for the sake of Trump’s war of choice.

“This is a dangerous and unnecessary gamble with American lives that also jeopardizes stability in the region and our standing in the world. What we are witnessing is not strength. It is recklessness dressed up as resolve.”