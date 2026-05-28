A new report has revealed the alleged reasons why Barron Trump skipped his stepbrother Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding.

First Lady Melania Trump also didn’t attend the glitzy ceremony, which took place in the Bahamas last week.

Trump Jr. and his longtime partner, Bettina Anderson, reportedly got married in Palm Beach, and followed it up with a huge celebration in the islands just southeast of the Florida coast.

There had been much speculation about whether the President would show up, although to be fair, he's got a lot on his plate at the moment with the current conflict in Iran.

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Despite the no-show, the President took to Truth Social to congratulate the newlyweds posting: “While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me do do so.

“I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington D.C., at the White house during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!"

Baron Trump did not attend Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Why did Baron Trump not go to Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding?

The source told Rob Schuter that Barron Trump remains distanced from his older half-siblings and said: “Barron grew up in a completely different world from Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany. There’s emotional distance there, and everyone in the family knows it.”

With regards to Melania, the source continued: “Melania did not want to spend a full weekend with Donald’s adult children from previous marriages.

"That tension has existed for years, even if nobody says it publicly.”

They also added that because of the assassination threat to Ivanka Trump, the family had fully entered 'security mode'.

Page Six reported earlier this month that Trump Jr. and Anderson were in hoping to get married as quickly as possible.

They were initially hoping to get married in the White House, before changing the venue because of the war in Iran.

Donald Trump was married to Vanessa Trump for 12 years (Photo by Rich Storry/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

Who was Donald Trump Jr.'s last wife?

The wedding will mark Trump Jr.’s second marriage, after his 12 year-long marriage to Vanessa Trump, who announced on May 20 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, before their divorce in 2018.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Vanessa wrote that she is 'staying focused and hopeful' following the diagnosis, while being surrounded by her family, kids and others close to her.

During their relationship, Trump Jr. and Vanessa welcomed daughters Kai and Chloe, and sons Donald III, Tristan and Spence.

The White House has been approached for comment.