The President told reporters he'd "try" to make it to Donald Trump Jr.'s Bahamas wedding this weekend, then immediately pivoted to geopolitics.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, President Trump was asked about attending Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's destination wedding in the Bahamas this weekend, and said it was "not good timing" for him.

"He'd like me to go," Trump said of his eldest son. "But it's going to be just a small, little private affair, and I'm going to try and make it."

He then explained his dilemma with characteristic Trump logic.

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"I said, 'You know, this is not good timing for me with Iran and other things,'" he told reporters, before joking that he'd be "killed" by the "fake news" whether he attended or not.

His warm tribute to the bride was equally memorable. "He's got a very, a person who I've known for a long time, and hopefully they are going to have a great marriage," Trump said.

According to Page Six, the wedding will only be small group of family and friends at an intimate ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas.

Trump is not expected to attend, sources told CNN, though he told reporters he was going to try.

The White House's weekend schedule released after his remarks placed the president in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson will tie the knot over Memorial Day weekend (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for amfAR)

Who is Donald Trump Jr. marrying?

Trump Jr., 47, and Anderson, 39, a model and Palm Beach socialite, announced their engagement at a White House holiday party in December. It will be Trump Jr.'s second marriage, he was previously married to Vanessa Trump for 12 years before their 2018 divorce.

The comments came thick and fast once the clip made the rounds online, with users pointing out the optics of a father publicly debating whether a bombing campaign took priority over his son's big day.

"Contemplating not attending your own son's wedding because you're planning on murdering people," one user wrote. "He is the most cold blooded person."

"Nothing says father of the year like weighing a wedding against a bombing campaign," another added. "Your son gets maybe three sentences before you pivot to geopolitics."

The pile-on didn't stop there. "Iran will still be a crisis on Monday," one person observed. "Your son only gets this Saturday once. But sure, the country comes first as always."

Others were more blunt: "A new low every day for the US."