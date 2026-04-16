Elizabeth Banks says she can’t 'understand’ why a majority of White women backed Donald Trump in 2024.

Americans voted for Trump to return to the White House for a second term, beating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris after Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

If she had won, the former prosecutor, who served as District Attorney of San Francisco and Attorney General of California, would have become the first female U.S. president. Already, as vice president, she made history as the first woman, the first African American, and the first Asian American to hold the office.

However, 53% of White women voters opted for Donald Trump and the Hunger Games star wants to know why.

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Elizabeth Banks wants more women to use Effie as an example (Lionsgate)

"Effie is the model, guys. I don’t understand the 53% of White ladies that didn’t vote for Kamala. What were you thinking?” Banks said in a Bustle podcast, as reported by Variety.

The actor appeared in all four films as Effie Trinket in the original The Hunger Games franchise, including The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2.

Over the course of Effie’s story, she evolves from a polished mouthpiece for the regime behind the savage, child-fighting Games into an unlikely rebel fighting to bring it down.

Banks is now urging women to evoke her character from the dystopian film series and become ‘revolutionaries’ against what she has described as a ‘fascist regime’.

“Effie, for me, is one of the characters that has the greatest arc that I’ve ever played because, obviously, she props up this fascist regime that she benefits from,” Banks said.

Kamala Harris is considering running for president in 2028 (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“It’s not until she really comes to care for and see how unfair it is when they want to pull Katniss and Peeta into the games again.”

Banks had supported Harris ahead of the election, and she joined Harris’ Reproductive Freedom Bus in Las Vegas to campaign for abortion access.

“19 DAYS until we elect @kamalaharris President of the United States! I joined my friends at @reproforallnv yesterday and jumped on Kamala’s Reproductive Freedom Bus in Las Vegas,” Banks posted on Instagram at the time.

“Our rights, our freedom, and our access to health care are literally at stake. Please please please check your registration status and make a plan for Election Day. 19 days! Let’s go!” she added.

Is Kamala Harris running for president in 2028

According to Harris, she is currently 'thinking about’ running in the 2028 presidential election.

Speaking with the National Action Network (NAN), on Friday (April 10) in New York City.

“I might, I might. I’m thinking about it,” she confirmed, and added: “I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States … I know what the job is and I know what it requires.”

She said: “I’ve been traveling the country the last year, spending a lot of time in the south and many other places, and the one thing I’m really clear about is … the status quo is not working and hasn’t been working for a lot of people for a long time.”

Harris continued: “It’s got to be about the American people and that’s how I think of it. I am thinking about it in the context of … who and where and how can the best job be done for the American people. I’ll keep you posted.”