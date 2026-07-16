Trump set to deliver 'really, really big news' in primetime speech on 2020 election allegations
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Trump set to deliver 'really, really big news' in primetime speech on 2020 election allegations

He has maintained he should've won the 2020 election and claimed there was fraudulent voting involved

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Featured Image Credit: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in Daily Express, Cosmopolitan UK, LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla. She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about all things mental health, is proving a drama degree is far from useless by watching and reviewing as many TV shows and films as possible.