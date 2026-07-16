Trump set to deliver 'really, really big news' in primetime speech on 2020 election allegations

The President of the United States announced a surprise speech this week in which he's set to reveal some 'really big news' relating to the 2020 elections.

On Tuesday (July 14), it was revealed Donald Trump is set to deliver a 'Speech to the Nation' today (July 16) at 9pm ET.

His primetime address is reportedly set to reveal alleged foreign interference in the 2020 elections, with sources telling ABC News that the POTUS has received information from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

It follows a March 2021 report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence concluding no foreign adversary interfered with the voting process.

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Despite the report, Trump has continued to maintain his loss of the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, citing several - since debunked - conspiracy theories to back up his argument.

Trump is set to deliver a primetime address tonight (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

So what Trump is set to reveal tonight? Well, he explained his plans to focus on discussing 'free and fair elections' while talking with journalists in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

For those of us who need a quick refresh of what happened in the 2020 elections...

Trump went up against Democrat Joe Biden and lost, Biden winning both the Electoral College and public vote.

Trump immediately declared there must have been fraudulent activity. His supporters later attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Numerous investigations took place, but none found any evidence of fraudulent voting activity.

Despite this lack of evidence, Trump has maintained he should've won the 2020 election.

And ahead of his upcoming address tonight, he's said: "It’s really, really big news, and our country has to shape up. It doesn’t get bigger, because without free and fair elections, you don’t have a country.

"We’ll be discussing other things too, but it’s going to be a very big announcement."

Despite the lack of evidence from prior investigations, Trump has maintained he won the 2020 elections (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump first announced his Speech to the Nation in a post to Truth Social on Monday.

It read: "President Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Officials state the speech is being finalized, as reported by CNN.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, as quoted by ABC News: "The truth is, nobody knows yet what President Trump will ultimately say, which is why everyone should tune in."

The address is expected to be available to view on all major US television networks.