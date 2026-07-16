Following the 'sudden' and 'unexpected' death of Sir Sam Neill, the Jurassic Park star's cause of death was confirmed as pneumonia with experts now sharing warning signs of the infection.

On Monday (July 13), Sam Neill passed away at the age of 78 at St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Sydney, Australia.

His family announced the news in a post to social media, acknowledging the actor's past battle with a rare and highly aggressive form of blood cancer.

The statement read: "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free.

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"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."

It's since been confirmed Neill passed away as a result of contracting pneumonia, with the symptoms of the infection being raised awareness of.

Sir Sam Neill passed away as a result of contracting pneumonia (David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Pneumonia is an infection that causes inflammation and fluid to build up in the small air sacs (alveoli) your lungs. It is caused by bacterial, viral or fungal infections.

While Cleveland Clinic notes viral pneumonia typically gets better on its own, bacterial pneumonia is 'usually more severe'.

"Pneumonia can develop when your immune system attacks an infection in your alveoli," it explains. "This can cause your lungs to swell and leak fluids."

You can get the infection in one or both lungs.

But what are the warning signs to look out for? Well, there are several symptoms to keep an eye on, as per Lung.org:

Coughing,

Fever,

Sweating and chills,

Shortness of breath,

Rapid breathing,

Chest pain when you breath or cough,

Loss of appetite,

Low energy and fatigue,

Nausea and vomiting, especially in small children,

Confusion, especially in older people.

The most common form of pneumonia is bacterial, which can also prove most serious.

Neill is much loved for his role in Jurassic Park (Murray Close/Moviepix/Getty Images)

Symptoms specific to bacterial pneumonia include a fever which comes on quickly, rising as high as 105 degrees F, alongside 'sweating, chills, rapid breathing and pulse rate'.

Lips can even become blue in color and older adults may appear more confused.

Whereas viral pneumonia symptoms tend to 'develop over a period of several days' with symptoms comparable to influenza.

Such as: "fever, a dry cough, headache, muscle pain, and weakness."

Symptoms typically worsen over a day or so, and can mirror those of bacterial pneumonia.

If you think you may have pneumonia, seek immediate medical attention and call your doctor.

Lungs.org notes: "It's especially important to get medical attention for pneumonia if you are in a high-risk group, including adults older than age 65, children age two or younger, people with an underlying health condition or weakened immune system. For some of these vulnerable individuals, pneumonia can quickly become a life-threatening condition."

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