Bachelorette star Joe Amabile revealed that doctors have found a 'blueberry-sized' tumor in his brain during a health scan, and the 'unexpected' diagnosis has drawn attention to common symptoms.

The TV star - who fans also dubbed 'Grocery Store Joe' - shared a 'medical update' on Instagram, after being referred for a brain MRI following a routine checkup.

Speaking in a clip, he said: "I didn't share my Prenuvo results because they ended up finding a lesion in my brain.

"So, then I had to go get a brain MRI, and there was a blueberry-sized lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma, which is a tumor."

Advert

The 40-year-old explained that he was swiftly referred for treatment following the 'early diagnosis', and is expected to undergo a craniotomy, a specialist procedure on the brain, within the next two weeks.

The star noted that his diagnosis is in the 'early' stages (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD)

He went on to say: "I now need to get brain surgery to get it removed and get it tested, and then we're gonna go from there.

"So, it's been a wild couple weeks. Definitely wasn't expecting this."

According to the National Brain Tumor Society, 1.3 million Americans are living with a brain tumor while an estimated 108,810 will receive a primary brain tumor diagnosis this year.

However, the symptoms are often difficult to recognize.

As per John Hopkins Medicine, there are over 120 types of brain tumors.

Brain tumor symptoms

The outlet explains that common symptoms include:

Headaches

Seizures or convulsions

Difficulty thinking, speaking or finding words

Personality or behavior changes

Weakness, numbness or paralysis in one part or one side of the body

Loss of balance, dizziness or unsteadiness

Loss of hearing

Brain tumor symptoms can differ between patients (Getty Stock Images)

Vision changes

Confusion and disorientation

Memory loss

John Hopkins Medicine further notes that brain tumor symptoms will vary depending on the location of the tumor.

The experts explained: "For example, a brain tumor located in the cerebellum at the back of the head may cause trouble with movement, walking, balance and coordination.

"But if the tumor affects the optic pathway, which is responsible for sight, vision changes may occur."

Reflecting on his diagnosis, Amabile added: "I'm doing my best to stay positive during this time and am lucky to have a lot of support from family and friends.

"I've gone back and forth about what I wanted to share on social media but ultimately, this is now part of my life now, so might as well. Onto a new journey."

Amabile featured on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018, before going on to star in two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise (2018 and 2021), where he met his now-wife, Serena Pitt.

The couple got engaged on season seven of Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

Pitt - who Amabile tied the knot with in 2022 - commented: "You’re so strong and we’re going to get through this together. I love you."

She also shared her own post which read: "Thank you all so much for the love and support you have sent our way!

"Finding out that Joe has a brain tumor has come with so many emotions. It has felt very scary, overwhelming and heavy at times.

"We feel so blessed to have an amazing community who is supporting us and helping us hold onto a positive mindset throughout all of this! I truly believe Joe is going to get through this, and no matter what happens we’re going to face it together."

While the official Bachelor Nation account penned under Amabile's post: "Sending you and [Serena Pitt] all of our love."

And Thomas Jacobs, who appeared on The Bachelorette season 17, added: "If there’s one thing the Grocer knows, it’s produce. This little blueberry doesn’t stand a chance!"