E. Jean Carroll breaks silence with savage message after Donald Trump officially pays her $5.6 million damages

Writer E. Jean Carroll has broken her silence after President Donald Trump has officially paid her more than $5.6 million in damages.

The massive multi-million-dollar electronic wire transfer marks the definitive end of a bitter, years-long legal battle following a 2023 civil trial.

A unanimous nine-person Manhattan jury had found Trump liable for sexually abusing the former advice columnist in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s, as well as subsequently defaming her when she publicly came forward.

While the original $5 million judgment had been sitting securely in a court-controlled escrow account while Trump launched multiple high-level appeals, the US Supreme Court ultimately declined to hear the case.

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Following a furious, last-minute legal 'tit-for-tat' where Trump's team tried to freeze the funds, federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ordered the immediate release of the cash, which had grown to $5.62 million with accumulated interest.

Taking straight to her Substack blog to celebrate the historic payout, the 82-year-old author did not hold back, sending a triumphant message directly to her readers.

Trump finally paid E Jean Carroll a whopping $5.8million in damages on Tuesday (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images )

"The Eagle Has Landed," Carroll wrote, before thanking more than a dozen current and former members of her high-powered legal team who helped carry the case across the finish line.

However, it was her parting shot directed at Trump's own fiery powerhouse attorney that completely captured the internet's attention.

Taking an incredibly public, sarcastic swipe at the defense team's failed efforts to block the money, Carroll added: "And... a special, special thanks to Alina Habba Esq.! I could not have done it without you."

The savage trolling instantly went viral across social media with users flooded the timeline to react to the dramatic conclusion of the escrow battle.

Trump's legal team is still disputing an ongoing judgement in which a jury awarded Carroll $83m after Trump defamed her (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Carroll's lead attorney, Roberta Kaplan, also released a victorious statement to Axios on Tuesday, July 14, confirming the transfer, stating: “Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll,"

”Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict."

While Trump’s legal spokespeople have blasted the payout as a 'Democrat-funded travesty,' Carroll’s team has already confirmed to the appeals court that she intends to place the massive windfall safely into an interest-bearing retirement account.

With a separate, staggering $83 million defamation judgment against Trump still working its way through the appeals process, the internet is bracing itself for the next chapter of this explosive legal saga.