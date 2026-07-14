E. Jean Carroll breaks silence with savage message after Donald Trump officially pays her $5.6 million damages
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E. Jean Carroll breaks silence with savage message after Donald Trump officially pays her $5.6 million damages

The author trolled Trump's legal team on social media after a federal judge ordered the immediate release of the cash.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Leonardo Munoz / AFP

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks