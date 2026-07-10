An airport in South Florida has just made history, and it's got everything to do with the man currently sitting in the Oval Office.

From Thursday, the site has been sporting new signage as part of a rebrand that airport officials say will 'continue over several weeks.'

It marks the first time an airport has ever been named after a sitting US president, and the three-letter code passengers see on their boarding passes is about to change too.

A Boeing 757 owned by The Trump Organization, nicknamed Trump Force One, was the first aircraft to touch down under the airport's new name, with the president's son Eric Trump on board to mark the occasion.

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"There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honour," Eric posted on X.

"As a son, and someone who flies out of this airport nearly every day, I will forever be proud to see the initials 'DJT' on my boarding pass."

According to Sky News, Palm Beach International Airport is now officially known as President Donald J Trump International Airport, with its code switching from PBI to DJT on August 18.

I am deeply honored that at 5:01 a.m., Trump Force One will be the first plane to land at the newly renamed Palm Beach International Airport — now and forever President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT).



There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country,… pic.twitter.com/MlmYIwv2oZ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 9, 2026





What has Donald Trump said about the airport renaming?

Writing on Truth Social, Trump called the rebrand a 'great honour' and promised big things for the site going forward.

"A very big day in Palm Beach, Florida, where it was my Great Honor to have the Palm Beach International Airport be renamed, by a spectacular vote, The President Donald J. Trump International Airport," he wrote.

"The Area is HOT, the Location is GREAT, and the Renovation will be SPECTACULAR. Thank you to all in Palm Beach for your Vote and your Confidence. This will soon be one of the Greatest and Most Spectacular Airports anywhere in the World!"

A Florida airport was renamed after Donald Trump on Thursday, accelerating a push by the US president and supporters to plaster his name and image on everything from national landmarks to banknotes. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images)

How much will the Trump airport rebrand cost?

Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed off on the legislation enabling the name change earlier this year, with the rebrand, including new signage and branding, expected to cost up to $5.5million.

The Trump family are said to use the airport regularly when visiting Mar-a-Lago, the president's nearby residence in West Palm Beach. Back in January, a stretch of road leading from the airport to the estate was renamed Donald J Trump Boulevard.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said "no one is more deserving" than Donald Trump commenting on the re-naming of the I-40 bridge in Tennessee (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

The airport isn't the only landmark to get the Trump treatment recently either. In Dandridge, Tennessee, officials gathered on Thursday to rename the I-40 Bridge in East Tennessee as the Donald J Trump Bridge, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent among those in attendance.

Ahead of the ceremony, Bessent said "no one is more deserving" of the honour than Trump, who won 82 per cent of the vote in Jefferson County, where Dandridge sits, at the 2024 presidential election.

It comes after the US State Department confirmed in April that it would produce a limited run of commemorative passports featuring a portrait of Trump, as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The passports will reportedly include Trump's signature, with "United States of America" printed in bold gold on the cover.