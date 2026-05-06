First came the Trump passport, and now comes the airport. That's right, Palm Beach International Airport is set to be renamed after the POTUS - and he could be set to make some big bucks.

Of course, he's not the first president to have an airfield named after himself. A month after President Kennedy's assassination on November 22, 1963, Idlewild Airport in New York was renamed to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) as tribute, and has been ever since. George Bush and Abraham Lincoln are two others of a long list of 11 former presidents to also have the honor.

However, this is not a first for Trump. In January, a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County, 'President Donald J. Trump Boulevard' was named after him.

Two months later, on March 30, Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, filed a motion to rename the airport to the President Donald J Trump International Airport. It came after his business filed a trademark application for the name in Febuary.

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Commissioners in Palm Beach County have approved the licensing agreement with Trump's family business.

Despite being one of the many Presidents to have an airport named after them, Trump would become the first to have trademarked his name.

Trump also has his own private airplane called Trump Force One (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Trump's companies have claimed that the trademark is there for legal protection only, and he will not directly profit. A statement from The Trump Organization added that Trump 'has been willing to provide this right to the president's hometown county at no charge.'

But in an agreement signed by Trump, as per Miami Herald, there are loopholes which would reportedly allow the President to sell President Donald J. Trump Airport' merchandise.

The publication also states that the 79-year-old's company will be able to "make a list of 'approved retailers' from which airport stores have to buy their airport-branded merchandise." Any retail business who sell the products will have to purchase them 'exclusively and directly from such entities designated by Licensor' - DTTM Operations, LLC, which Donald Trump Jr. is the president of.

The Herald also states the agreement says Trump and affiliates can’t profit from the purchase or sale - but do have a say in who gets to manufacture them.

Trademark lawyer Josh Gerben told the Herald: “Normally a license agreement says that the goods have to be of a certain quality. It doesn’t say that you have to purchase them from a retailer that we’re approving them from.”

According to Gerben, the agreement does not stop the Trump family profiting off any of the merchandise sold outside the airport’s premises.

Today, Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, shared an update with his 6 million X followers, as he shared the official logo for the first time.

Alongside the picture, the 42-year-old penned: "For the first time, I am extremely proud to share the OFFICIAL logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida.

Commissioners in Palm Beach County have approved the licensing agreement with Trump's family business.

"There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor than @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Dad! Looking forward to seeing flights landing at 'DJT' very very soon!"

Trump himself has spoken out about the new name, promising more for passengers.

"We have a lot of things in store. A lot of tremendous elements are going to be added to the airport, making it bigger and better," he said.

Passengers flying from the airport can expect to see the new name on July 1.