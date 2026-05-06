A high flying lawyer who was on President Trump's legal team during his first term in office is publicly questioning the Commander-in-Chief's mental capacity, after turning on his former boss.

Former Assistant US Attorney Tyler Cobb lead Trump's legal counsel in their response to former FBI Director Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election, but is now warning the public that the president is a 'madman.'

While Cobb helped to coordinate Trump's response to the investigation for close to a year, a role the lawyer has justified as part of his civic duty, when it came to his re-election in 2020, he warned that a second term for the MAGA movement would be 'disastrous'.

But speaking to the iPaper this week, Cobb has gone even further, pointing out that the president's 'mental condition has deteriorated substantially' in his second term. Something Trump has denied recently, claiming to have 'aced' a number of cognitive tests.

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Tyler 'Ty' Cobb lead Trump's legal response to the Mueller probe in 2017-2018 (Wikimedia)

"I took three cognitive tests. Aced all of them, by the way. ... I don’t think Obama could pass it," President Trump boasted to reporters on Friday.

Of course, as many pointed out on social media after the 79-year-old president's comments, bragging about passing tests that examine your mental acuity is like boasting about nailing a bunch of field sobriety tests.

After all, why do people keep asking you to take these tests?

Previous Trump lawyer Cobb told the iPaper that these cognitive issues were being compounded by the sycophantic circle of yes men that the president has 'surrounded' himself with, which he argued had made his second term 'scary and dystopian'.

The former Assistant US Attorney in the District of Maryland said the president's recent outbursts against the pope and the family of slain Rob Reiner were a sharp contrast to when he served the office of president in 2017-2018.

President Trump admitted that he had taken three cognitive tests recently (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

He said: "Speech pathologists and neurologists have noted the deterioration publicly and while I’m not qualified to diagnose it, what I can tell you is that the contrast with even five years ago is striking. The man I observed in the first term was erratic but the man I observe now is erratic without a safety net."

With no one left in the White House to advise the president when he is wrong, Cobb claimed that 'what remains is more of a court than a cabinet' with these senior officials 'no longer view[ing] their role as trying to assist him in complying with the law.'

“We’re in a real crisis here in the US,” he added, arguing that Trump had turned into a 'dictator' whose presidency was 'destroying our democracy'.

Explaining why this could be extremely dangerous, Cobb said: "Think about that for a moment. Trump aides are being 'careful' not to speak truth to power.

"They are being 'careful' not to challenge his disconnection with reality and cognitive obsession with believing he has achieved total success when, in fact, his actions have caused oil prices to skyrocket, US allies to fear uncontrolled catastrophe, and the West’s enemies to seize the advantage against us.

"They’re too scared to tell him."