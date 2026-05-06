The woman who accused Stefon Diggs of assault and strangulation was given a warning by the judge prior to him being found not guilty of the charges.

The New England Patriots star was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanour assault and battery last year, following accusations made by personal chef Mila Adams, who had been living in Diggs' home at the time.

The charges were filed in December 2025 and related to an alleged incident said to have taken place on December 2. Adams claimed that Diggs had slapped and choked her during an argument.

In a statement issued to E! News at the time, Diggs’ lawyer David Meier strongly denied the allegations.

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He stated: "Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated - because they did not occur.

Stefon Diggs was found not guilty on charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanour assault and battery (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law."

At the time, Adams alleged tensions rose over unpaid wages, claiming Diggs became 'angered', 'smacked her across the face', and 'tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow', before allegedly throwing her on the bed.

But during the first day of Diggs' trial in court this week, Judge Jeanmarie Carroll warned Adams about the importance of answering the questions asked.

“You’re responsible for answering questions that are put to you,” Judge Carroll said.

“If you don’t understand the question, you can say that. And I’m sure counsel will rephrase it. If you can’t hear a question, tell them that as well.

"But courtrooms function in, and especially trials unfold, in a question and answer format.

"This is not an opportunity for you to interject your own narrative and evade responding to questions the court deems appropriate. And if you continue to do so, your entire testimony may be stricken. Am I clear?”

If Adams' testimony had been stricken during the trial, the case would not have been able to continue.

Judge Jeanmarie Carroll warned Adams about the importance of answering the questions asked (CBS Boston)

Instead, Diggs was found not guilty on the second day of the hearing, after attorneys referenced testimony from employees of Diggs who said Adams did not seem to be injured after the alleged incident.

In a statement provided to US reporters, Diggs' lawyer, Mitch Schuster, said 'we were eager for the facts to come to light through the legal process'.

He added: "Professional athletes have a target on their back. When someone sees a uniform and a contract, they see leverage; they see a settlement."

He also claimed that the case 'represents exactly the kind of opportunistic targeting that players can face the moment they step off the field.'