Warning: This article contains details of a child's death that some may find disturbing.

The jury that was part of Tanner Horner's trial had to listen to devastating audio of seven-year-old Athena Strand before deciding to sentence him to death.

On Tuesday (May 5), 34-year-old Horner was handed the death penalty for kidnapping and killing Athena following a weeks-long trial that began in April.

Athena was taken from her home near Fort Worth, Texas, by former FedEx driver Horner in November 2022.

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On the day of the young girl's disappearance, Horner had reportedly delivered a Christmas gift to their home. Two days later, Athena's body was found not far from the property.

Horner was later arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and capital murder, which he ultimately pleaded guilty to.

Tanner Horner has been handed the death penalty (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)

On the day of Athena's death, Horner is believed to have put her into his FedEx truck and told her: "Don’t scream or I’ll hurt you."

When Athena was in the truck, Horner covered the vehicle's internal camera, which captured the initial moments of the kidnapping. Audio was still picked up, however, and it's this that was played for the jury.

Prior to it being played out, Judge George Gallagher warned observers in the courtroom (per USA Today): "If you think you cannot watch it or listen to it, leave now. Now's your time to get out."

Athena's parents exited at that moment. Meanwhile, jurors were left 'shaking and weeping' after listening to the harrowing audio.

In one part of the recording, Athena asked Horner if he was a kidnapper. He brushed off the questions and later told her: "You’re really pretty. You know that?"

The gut-wrenching audio also picked up Horner asking Athena to remove her t-shirt – which she refused to do and asked to go home.

Athena Strand, 7, was kidnapped from her home in November 2022 (Texas Department of Public Safety)

As 'Jingle Bell Rock' played over the radio, Horner then told Athena to 'shut up' and threatened to hurt her more if she carried on screaming.

The moment Athena was attacked and killed by Horner then played out for the jury.

Athena's heartbroken family took to the stand during the trial and shared how their lives have changed since the young girl's death.

Her uncle, Elijah Strand, said (per NBC News): "Athena was more than a headline. She was laughter, curiosity, kindness and innocence.

"And she had dreams that she will never get to chase, birthdays that she will never celebrate and a life she’ll never get to live, because of his actions."

The former FedEx driver will die by lethal injection (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)

Timeline of the investigation into Athena Strand’s murder

November 30, 2022

Tanner Horner delivers a Christmas present to Athena Strand’s home, a box of ‘You Can Be Anything’ Barbie dolls.

Athena had got into an argument with her stepmum Elizabeth Strand, and it's believed she went outside to go to her makeshift bedroom in a converted storage shed, where she was staying during home renovations.

Horner kidnaps her. She is thought to have died about an hour after her disappearance.

CBS reports that police track down Horner the same day through digital evidence.

December 1, 2022

Texas' Department of Public Safety issues an amber alert to try and find Athena. Two hundred civilians helped scour over 50 acres of land without success.

December 2, 2022

Police find Athena’s naked body dumped near a river in Boyd, around nine miles from her home. Horner gives the police two false locations, before telling them where to find the body.

He originally says he ran over Athena and panicked, before admitting to killing her.

He is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping and held on a $1.5 million bond.

March 6, 2023

Horner pleads not guilty during his arraignment in Wise County.

Technicalities such as who should represent Horner and concerns around pre-trial publicity are said to have slowed down legal proceedings.

April 7, 2026

Horner changes his plea to guilty just as his trial is about to begin.

Jurors are instead asked if he should receive the death penalty or life in prison.

They are asked two questions. First, do you consider Horner to be a continuing threat to society? Second, are there mitigating circumstances that should exclude Horner from receiving the death penalty?

May 5, 2026

Tanner Horner is sentenced to death by lethal injection.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact The Compassionate Friends on (877) 969-0010.