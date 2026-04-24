Joe Rogan has questioned President Donald Trump's Iran strategy, claiming that it 'doesn't make sense'.

Despite endorsing Trump in 2024, Rogan has been critical of the US-Israeli military operation in Iran, recently suggesting the conflict - and specifically the timing - was confusing.

On an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience earlier this week, with comedian James McCann, Rogan said: “People have wanted people out of Iran, the people that are running Iran, for 47 years, but no one has actually gone and done it the way this administration did it. And it doesn’t make sense they chose to do it when they did.

“Like what made sense was…when they dropped that bunker buster bomb to disable their nuclear plant, or nuclear weapons manufacturing... that was like, that's it. But then when we went back into Iran, I'm like, what happened? I mean, like, what caused that?”

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Rogan also questioned Israel's role in the war and what this had meant for the US, adding: “But, you know, why did we do it? I don't know. I think because of Israel, if I had to guess."

Rogan has been critical of the war in Iran (Joe Rogan Experience)

Trump has always denied that Israel pressured the US into the war with Iran.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: “Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did."

It's not the first time that Trump has emphasised this, previously telling reporters: “No. I might have forced their hand.

“We were having negotiations with these lunatics, and it was my opinion that they were going to attack first. They were going to attack. If we didn’t do it, they were going to attack first. I felt strongly about that.”

Trump has always denied that Israel pressured the US into the war with Iran (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Trump extended the two week deadline that was previously set for the countries to negotiate an agreement.

He wrote: “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal.

“I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

Iran has responded by saying that it will not give in to Trump's 'helpless and nervous' threats.

UNILAD has reached out to the White House for comment.