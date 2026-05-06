The field of plastic surgery can be intense, with surgeons often under huge pressure from clients to give them their dream body.

People choose plastic surgery to enhance their appearance, boost self-esteem, and improve quality of life, often driven by the desire to address aging, correct specific physical features, or reconstruct body areas after injury or weight loss.

There are loads of reasons that people might go under the knife, but some of them, leave more questions than answers.

Someone that knows that first hand is plastic surgeon Dr. Dan Marsh, an expert in body alterations from the UK.

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He's performed every procedure under the sun, including grafting a man a new nipple from his scrotum.

He sat down with LADbible to discuss the surgeries he dreads the most, some that are dangerous and some he just doesn't like.

Which procedures do plastic surgeons hate?

Dr Marsh shared the one procedure he wished that people wouldn't get. He particularly doesn't like surgeries that change people's appearances to something abnormal.

He said: "There are surgeons around the world who do things like the fantasy nose or they change people to things which are not anatomically possible.

"You can lift the corner of the eye and have like a sort of cat eye appearance."

He said that when you mess around with things like your nose, it can have serious consequences for your health.

"There's a reason your nose is designed as it is, you know, if you make it very, very small, you reduce the airways.

"I've seen patients who've had surgery, have this fantasy nose and they're just unable to breathe afterwards 'cause the nose is so small."

He added that theres a reason we've evolved and developed as we have, to become humans as we are.

"I think if you're deviating from that significantly, then you, you know, you're gonna get into trouble."

Dr Marsh warned against the dangers of getting a Brazilian Butt Lift (UNILAD Stories)

What is a Brazilian butt lift?

Another of the surgeries Dr Marsh wishes people wouldn't go for, was one made popular by the Kardashians: The BBL or Brazilian butt lift.

A BBL is a cosmetic surgery that uses liposuction to transfer a patient's own fat from areas like the abdomen, hips, or thighs to the buttocks, enhancing size, shape, and lift.

It supposedly results in a more 'natural look and feel' than implant.

Dr Marsh says the procedure can be really dangerous.





He said: "The reason it's so dangerous is because you're injecting high volumes of fat. Now that's fine if it's done under the skin and in the volumes where it's not too in, when they're not too high volumes, so if you're looking at, probably less than a litre or something, but people who are putting two litres plus into the buttocks."

He said the fat can find its way into the veins, which will then go round and lodge in the lungs.

"Patients would die because of the fat going from the vein up into the lungs."

These days, BBLS are done with ultrasound guidance, making them safer. But Dr Marsh still says they can be very risky.