President Donald Trump's presence at the White House Correspondents' dinner has caused controversy and even a petition among journalists.

Since Trump came back into office last year, some have dubbed him as being 'anti-media' over a number of run-ins with the press.

For example, the President's relationship with the media has been under scrutiny after he told a female reporter 'quiet piggy' when she asked him a question; referred to a New York Times reporter as 'ugly, both inside and out' and described journalist Maggie Haberman as a 'sleazebag', writing on Truth Social: "Maggot Hagerman, just another SLEAZEBAG writer for The Failing New York Times, insists on writing false stories about me, even though she fully knows and understands that the exact opposite of anything she says is usually the truth."

Last year, Trump also suggested that ABC and NBC lose their licences, writing on Truth Social: “Why is it that ABC and NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the World, aren’t paying Millions of Dollars a year in LICENSE FEES.

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“They should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives, but at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime!!!”

Some people have been opposing Trump's attendance at the dinner (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

These events, among many others, have led to journalists and organizations opposing Trump's presence at the dinner.

Speaking about the tensions between Trump and the media, Frank Sesno, a George Washington University journalism professor told the Guardian: “I think it’s gotten worse.

“They’ve gotten more pointed and personal. They’ve ratcheted up the price tag and the legal actions that they are pursuing. We have an FBI raid of a journalist’s home. These are not just norm-shattering, but breathtakingly bold and dangerous moves. And to go to dinner and pretend these things haven’t happened is unthinkable.”

ABC reporter Lisa Stark and colleague Ian Cameron have been circulating a petition - also sent to the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) - urging journalists and organizers to 'forcefully demonstrate opposition to President Trump’s efforts to trample freedom of the press'.

“This is sort of a critical moment for these dinners and it will be interesting to see what happens going forward,” Stark told the Independent.

Meanwhile, NPR ombudsman Kelly McBride wrote: “The only thing more insulting for the press than Trump not coming is Trump coming."

And reporter Ron Fournier added on Substack: “This man mocks you, sues you, and targets you for prosecution... and you're having dinner with him?”

Trump's relationship with the press has been complex (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking of the event, WHCA chair Weijia Jiang said in a statement: “The White House Correspondents’ Dinner reinforces the importance of the First Amendment in our democracy.

“As we mark America’s 250th birthday, our choice to gather as journalists, newsmakers and the president in the same room is a reminder of what a free press means to this country and why it must endure. Not for the media or the president, but for the people who depend on it.”

UNILAD has reached out to the White House for comment.