One of the attendees at the White House Correspondents' Dinner was recorded doing something truly bizarre in the wake of the attempted Trump assassination on Saturday night.

Would-be assassin, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, attempted to make it through the security buffer at the glitzy dinner, April 25, dashing past the metal detector just before 8.30pm and 'got off a couple shots', according to Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Secret Service agents shouted out 'shots fired' in the ballroom where the gala was being held, rushing President Trump, his cabinet, and their families out of the room while law enforcement tackled the shooter.

But, proving that you never know how you'll react in a high pressure situation, one woman was caught on camera in the aftermath taking advantage of the fact that most other people had fled the ballroom.

Video shared on social media shows the attendee swiping multiple wine bottles from the abandoned tables at the Washington Hilton. Wearing a black fur-looking coat, she first picks up a bottle of bubbly, before realizing all of the leftover booze is free real estate.

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She wasn't the only elite journalist grabbing freebies in the midst of the attempted assassination, but did draw the anger of some online who thought her behavior was inappropriate for an attempted presidential assassination.

Although it is not clear if the woman seen in the video was a journalist or some other guest, an X user who calls themselves 'TeslaBoomerPapa' flew into a rage about the press' pilfering.

They said: "So, there you have press members STEALING wine bottles: this is who the press is! Repugnant!" While they branded anyone who disagreed with them an 'imbecile', including one person who pointed out: "Lol … in all fairness … I would have grabbed a bottle or two on the way out as well."

But she was not the only attendee whose reaction to the attempted assassination was anything but normal.

That's because while some of those at the Correspondents' Dinner were filling their bags with some bottles for the road, one man displayed a level of calm and stoicism rarely seen in public life.

While everyone else was running around trying to find out more information about the incident that left many in the crowd sheltering under tables, an older man near the stage was recorded chilling out with his salad.

With armed law enforcement standing on the stage and others around him cowered beneath their tables, the stoic man can be seen calmly chowing down on his greens, which came as the first course. So maybe he just knew that he wasn't likely to get a second course.

It later emerged that this was the Creative Artists Agency's Michael Glantz and, in a sign that men and women get a different treatment from anonymous internet users, everyone agreed that he was 'the calmest man in the room' who had his 'priorities sorted'.

But with each seat at the annual press event in Washington going for $350, typically paid for by their news organization, it was the woman in furs that got the best bang for her buck.