Ahead of this weekend’s White House Correspondents Dinner, comedian and TV show host Jimmy Kimmel has staged his own ‘mock’ version of the annual dinner, complete with scathing takedown speech that doesn’t hold back on telling the Trump administration exactly what he thinks.

The late-night comedian, who previously hosted the event in 2012, delivered his own scathing "alternative" ceremony on Thursday's episode of his show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Which targeted Trump, Melania Trump, JD Vance, Stephen Miller, and more.

Traditionally, the annual dinner is usually overseen by a comedian and allows for some lighthearted roasting of the President and his policies, yet this year sees a break in tradition with Trump having selected Oz Pearlman - a mentalist - to take the helm rather than a designated comedian.

While this has happened on a few occasions in the past with other Presidents, Kimmel couldn’t help but poke fun at what he deemed to be the reason behind Trump’s choice for 2026.

Advert

“At the Correspondents' Dinner, typically someone funny shows up and roasts the luminaries and the president and everyone," he said, "but our president is a delicate snowflake with the thinnest fat skin of any human being ever, and that means there's gonna be no comedian this year.”

He continued, "So I thought why not take a page from the Kid Rock alternative halftime show and do some of the jokes a comedian might do if our president wasn't a trembling drama queen who's scared of comedy.”

The footage then cut to Jimmy behind a podium as he reeled off a taste of how it might’ve gone down had he be the one leading Saturday’s all important dinner.

"Welcome to the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner," he began. "Look at you, all dressed up in formal wear, dresses, tuxedos. I haven't seen this much black since every page of the Trump-Epstein Files."

Kimmel then turned his attention toward Trump. "I'm happy you decided to stay, Mr. President," he said, "And don't worry if we bruise your ego — it will only make your hands look less disgusting.”

Even the recent AI generated Jesus image got a mention, when Kimmel quipped: "By the way, in the unfortunate event that our president has a medical emergency tonight, do we have a doctor in the — I mean, I'm sorry. Do we have a Jesus in the house? I always confuse them, too.”

The host then went on to praise Trump for how much he accomplished during his second term. "He passed new incentives for oil and gas. He put the brakes on solar and wind," he said. "That will be your legacy, sir: breaking wind and passing gas.”

Yet it wasn’t just Trump that was on the receiving end of the savage roasting, but wife Melania too.

Kimmel didn't hold back as he savagely roasted the President and First Lady (Jimmy Kimmel Live! / Youtube.)

Describing her as having a ‘glow like an expectant widow’, Kimmel targeted her recent Amazon documentary as he quipped: "I want to congratulate you, Madam First Lady, on your huge accomplishment: the world's first motionless picture.”

The monologue then continued, targeting several other key figures in the administration such as JD Vance and Stephen Miller before finally concluding with a brutal mockery of an award for Trump himself.

"We are the hottest country in the world right now and that's all because of you, sir," he said. "You truly are the GOAT… and a monkey, and a pig."

Kimmel then pulled out a large gold trophy. "You made America great again, and you've made comedy great again," he said. "And that's why I'm very proud to announce: The winner of the inaugural Burger King of Comedy Gold Award goes to none other than our president, Donald Jay Leno Trump."

"Congratulations, sir," he added, "and thank you!"