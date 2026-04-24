We’re almost into the second half of the year and that means more Netflix movies to look forward to.

Next month, Netflix US will be adding hit movies including 13 Going on 30, Borat, Jumanji and Meet The Parents.

However, sadly as we know, when we gain new titles, we also lose some, and Netflix is getting rid of a ton of great movies on May 1, meaning movie buffs have less than a week to catch some great titles before they’re gone from the streaming service for good!

So, to save you adding more aimless scrolling time this month, we’ve curated a list of the best movies to watch on Netflix before it’s too late.

12 Years a Slave (2013)

12 Years a Slave won three Academy Awards (Murray Close/Moviepix/Getty Images)

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Critically acclaimed 2013 movie 12 Years a Slave will unfortunately be leaving Netflix at the start of May.

The historical drama by Steve McQueen tells the story of Solomon Northup, a free man who was kidnapped into slavery in the Southern USA.

The multi Academy Award winning movie, featuring Lupita Nyong’o, has widely been called one of the most important movies about American slavery and we would highly recommend a (re)watch of the gripping drama before it’s removed from Netflix.

Dune (1984)

Many young’uns will only know Dune through Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. However, the first adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel came in 1984, by David Lynch.

The first adaptation saw the novel crammed into one lengthy movie, as opposed to Denis Villeneuve’s three parter. And with Dune: Part III on the way, we’d recommend checking out the first adaptation, and seeing which one you prefer.

Jaws series (1975 - 1987)

The Jaws series will be taken off Netflix (John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)

Last July, Americans were over the moon when all four Jaws movies returned to the streaming service to celebrate the 50th birthday of the first release.

The original Jaws movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, took the world by storm when it was released in 1975. It became the highest grossing movie of all time, before it was beaten by Star Wars two years later.

Unfortunately though, less than a year after joining the streamer, the first three Jaws movies will be making a sharp exit - so we recommend watching the first (and then the next two) before it’s just a distant memory…

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Zack Snyder's 2004 remake of George A. Romero's 1978 zombie apocalypse movie Dawn of the Dead is another top blockbuster that will be leaving Netflix at the start of May.

There’s many examples of remakes not living up to the original, but Snyder was widely praised for his 2004 remake.

Snyder added his own spin on the apocalypse - making his zombies more ‘chaotic’ essentially. For those who want some action mixed with some horror this weekend, we recommend tuning in before the zombies run away for good.

Mission: Impossible series

The first five Mission: Impossible movies will be removed from Netflix in May (Murray Close/Moviepix/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Jaws won’t be the only series leaving the streamer this May as Mission: Impossible will also be cruising away.

Tom Cruise’s first five movies from the franchise will only be on Netflix for a few more days! These include:

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Mission: Impossible 3 (2006)

Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015)

The first Mission: Impossible movie became a huge success upon its release 30 years ago - although the second didn’t do so well. However, things swiftly picked up once again, and the franchise went on to create eight incredible blockbusters.

If you haven’t already seen them, we recommend starting with the first and creating your own ranking! Or if you’ve already seen them (like most of the world) why not take a trip down memory lane before it’s too late!



