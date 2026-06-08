Kit Harington described shooting intimate scenes with Sophie Turner in their new horror movie 'weird' in light of their history of working on Game of Thrones together.

Harington, 39, and Turner, 30, grew up together while filming the hit HBO series that ran from 2011 to 2019.

Turner, who starred as Sansa Stark, was just 14 years old when filming began. Meanwhile, Jon Snow actor Harington was around the age of 24.

Their characters (for most of Game of Thrones) were led to believe that they were siblings until that bombshell in season six that revealed that they were actually first cousins instead.

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Whether they were cousins or siblings in GOT, undeniably, shifting to play lovers in their new movie The Dreadful was a strange transition for both Harington and Turner.

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington recently starred in The Dreadful together (Lionsgate)

Directed by Natasha Kermani, the film follows a woman living in isolation in 15th-century England whose life is turned upside down when a figure from her past suddenly returns.

Discussing the matter with fellow GOT alum Peter Dinklage for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Harington said: "It was weird. She sent me the script and I said, 'Sophie, there’s a lot of us getting it on'.

"She hadn’t seen that. She just said, 'Yeah, Kit would be good for this part'."

He went on to point out that he has known Turner 'since she was a child' and sees her as a 'younger sister'.

"It was gross, but it was fine," Harington further described the intimate scenes filmed with her in The Dreadful, which hit theaters in February.

Turner herself has echoed similar sentiments and said that it was 'vile'.

Continuing to talk about Turner, he described her as a 'phenomenal' actress. Agreeing, Dinklage said he thought that she was 'the greatest actress' on GOT.

"She was so, so prepared," said Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister. "She was so fun to play across. She was so there."

Elsewhere in his chat with Dinklage, Harington expressed his concerns about having too many sex scenes in movies and TV shows that his kids might see one day. He shares two children with his wife, and fellow GOT star, Rose Leslie.

The pair share some intimate scenes (Lionsgate)

"I’m weirdly doing a lot of nudity at the moment, and sex scenes," the Industry actor said.

"The more I do it, the more I think, 'I think I should stop.' I’ve got to start thinking about my kids, like, 'Why is Daddy always naked on-screen?'"

But Dinklage assured him that it's okay and joked that kids are always naked in the house.

"We see enough of them," he said. Dinklage then quipped: "It’s okay — that’ll be a conversation for the therapist one day."