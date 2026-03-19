Sophie Turner confessed she first found out about oral sex from reading Game of Thrones script

Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault which some readers may find distressing

For Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones was not just an acting gig—it actually taught her about sex.

The hit HBO drama is known for its explicit scenes, violence, complex storytelling and high-stakes drama,

Turner was just 15 when she started acting on the show as Sansa Stark in 2011, a role she played for all eight seasons until the show’s controversial end in 2019.

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As fans know, sex is a major part of the Game of Thrones universe and the show was actually how the Leamington Spa native found out about oral sex.

Sophie Turner played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“The first time I found out about oral sex was reading the Game of Thrones script,” Turner said in a resurfaced interview in the Sunday Times from 2017. “I was 13. I said, ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating. I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones.”

Although Game of Thrones is known for its sex scenes, it also depicted violence and assault in ways that sometimes offended or upset viewers. In the same interview, Turner reflected on one of the show’s most controversial storylines involving rape.

"Sexual assault wasn’t something that had affected me or anybody I knew, so I was pretty blasé about the whole thing," she said. "Naively so. And then I shot the scene, and in the aftermath, there was this huge uproar that we would depict something like that on television. My first response was like, maybe we shouldn’t have put that on screen at all."

However the reactions to the scene made her change her opinion.

Sophie Turner with ehr former Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

"The more we talk about sexual assault, the better, and screw the people who are saying we shouldn’t be putting this on TV and screw the people who are saying they’re going to boycott the show because of it.

"This sort of thing used to happen, and it continues to happen now, and if we treat it as such a taboo and precious subject, then how are people going to have the strength to come out and feel comfortable saying that this has happened to them?" she continued.

In other news, Turner reunited with her former Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington for a film in which they had a kissing scene, and fans were left in shock by their kissing scene.