Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has given superhero fans the news they've all been waiting for: Miles Morales is officially bound for the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking at a press junket in Shanghai, Feige directly addressed the overwhelming fan demand to see the fan-favourite wall-crawler make the leap from animation to live-action alongside—or eventually taking over from—Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

While Sony’s critically acclaimed animated franchise currently holds exclusive focus on Miles—voiced by Shameik Moore—Feige made it clear that Marvel and Sony already have a clear roadmap for his eventual live-action arrival.

"The good news is, Sony has the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse series, which are very popular and excellent, and Beyond the Spider-Verse is coming out," Feige explained. "But yes, we definitely have plans [for a live-action Miles], and I think a live-action Spider-Man movie has this destiny: to add Miles sometime after the Spider-Verse series ends."

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Feige also highlighted how Marvel Studios has already been quietly planting seeds for Miles' arrival within the existing MCU canon.

Miles Morales is set to make the leap from animated screens into the live-action MCU (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Attentive fans will remember as far back as 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Donald Glover played Aaron Davis (Miles’ uncle, better known as the villainous Prowler) and explicitly mentioned having a young nephew living in New York.

More recently, in 2021’s multiverse blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jamie Foxx’s Electro made a famous meta-joke to Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker, stating there was "bound to be a Black Spider-Man somewhere."

"Audiences around the world were thrilled because they knew it might be a hint at Spider-Man Miles," Feige noted.

"We've been thinking and discussing more Spider-Man adventures, regardless of agreements or contracts. My production partner, Amy Pascal, is already working on it, and we've had in-depth discussions about what the next two, three, four, and five Spider-Man movies might be about."

Tom Holland currently portrays the 616-universe Spiderman (Sony Pictures)

The timeline for Miles' live-action debut appears tightly tied to Sony completing its animated trilogy with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Sony producer Amy Pascal previously teased in 2023 that a live-action Miles project was in early development, but Feige's latest comments confirm that Marvel Studios is fully aligned on bringing the Brooklyn teen into the cinematic fold.

Crucially, Tom Holland himself has repeatedly expressed enthusiasm for passing the torch. The actor previously revealed that if he has the opportunity to mentor a younger hero in the same way Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark mentored Peter Parker, he would consider his Spider-Man journey complete.

While fans will have to wait for the animated chapter to wrap before Miles puts on the iconic black-and-red suit in live-action, Feige’s update makes one thing undeniable: it is no longer a question of if Miles Morales will join the MCU—only when.