Christopher Nolan reveals 'absurd' reason why he banned Uggs from The Odyssey set
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Christopher Nolan reveals 'absurd' reason why he banned Uggs from The Odyssey set

The legendary director said that the footwear choice could 'break the spell' for actors

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Aalok Soni/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Topics: Christopher Nolan, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford