The Odyssey has been a major hit ever since its release, and it should be, because the film allegedly cost $250 million to make...but that doesn't mean it was greeted by fans without complaint.

Christopher Nolan's epic Homer retelling came out just last week (July 17), which explores the tale of Odysseus - the Greek King of Ithaca, who fought in the Trojan War and battled just as hard to return home.

Viewers came in droves to see the movie, and within a matter of days, it secured $264m at the box office.

With an A-list cast featuring the likes of big names such as Matt Damon and Tom Holland, it couldn't be any more perfect.

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Well, it appears that it could – if you ask some viewers.

Fans have questioned whether something was meant to be seen (Universal Pictures)

Over on Reddit, fans began a discussion about the production of the IMAX flick, particularly when it came to props and backgrounds.

While you can rest assured that the acting was on-par, some felt there was a mistake made, which led to some technical tools potentially being visible for all to see.

The person who started the thread took to the platform to ask others: "Did anyone else spot this in The Odyssey?"

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead

They explained: "In the scene where they face the giants did anyone else notice the trees moving? Once I noticed that I switched into corridor mode and was like how are they doing that? And I thought I could see a practical ring on the ground maybe even two that might have had the trees or platform spinning with the actors or camera on it."

The scene in question sees Damon's character encounter giant warriors for the first time in a wooded area.

Also, Corridor mode is a vertical framing, like TikTok videos, instead of the regular landscape setting you're used to seeing on YouTube or in theatres.

The scene in question (Universal Pictures)

Over on Reddit, they continued to ask whether anyone else had seen the same whilst viewing the flick from this angle, and it turns out, some did.

Apparently, it has something to do with the fact that Nolan filmed the entire flick on IMAX, which is 70mm, instead of the traditional 35mm frame size.

This means you see a lot more of the shot, such as backgrounds, above heads, and the ground too – like a border around the scene.

One viewer said 'as soon as I noticed the trees moving I went into Corridor mode', speculating that 'on the 70mm imax version I am pretty sure I noticed a strip of ground sliding along, maybe even two in opposite directions.'

They theorized that this could be the work of digitally added trees, but they 'for sure saw the ground moving as well', making them speculate it was a mechanical tool at the base of the trees to allow for the shot.

Speaking with the New York Times, Nolan himself addressed the mechanical considerations when filming with IMAX cameras, which are very large and can only load three minutes of footage at a time.

He said: "Every shot on those [dialogue-heavy] scenes was an engineering question, because you can’t take a 400-pound camera and stick it above an actor. You have to build chain hoists, find a way to move the camera appropriately. Everything has to be done safely."

Mostly, though, he said he operated the camera himself with some help to stabilize its weight at the back of the camera.

So, it's possible the camera was strapped to 'trees' to get a battle shot.

The Odyssey: What you need to know

Matt Damon stars as the Greek hero (Universal)

Written: Between 725 BC and 675 BC, so more than 2,500 years ago

Based on a true story? Mostly no (cyclops aren’t real). Historians are unsure if the Trojan War really happened

Who wrote The Odyssey? Homer, but historians don't know much about him and debate if he is a single person or a group of poets

How long is the movie? 2hrs, 52mins - best go to the toilet beforehand.

Where was the movie filmed? The Hellenic Film Commission explained Nolan and co filmed at several locations in the Peloponnese, including Nestor’s Cave, Voidokilia Beach and Almyrolaka Beach, which are all on the island of Pylos; Methoni Castle, at a port town of the same name in southwestern Greece; and Acrocorinth, a monolith overlooking the ancient city of Corinth.

According to Vogue, filming also took place in Morocco, in Marrakech, Tahanaoute, El Haouz, Essaouira and Ouarzazate. The cast and crew were also spotted on the Sicilian island of Favignana, while they filmed in Iceland for the underworld scenes.

Continuing their whistlestop tour of Europe, the Odyssey team also filmed in Scotland, along the Moray Firth Coast and at Findlater Castle and Culbin Forest.

The Odyssey in IMAX 70mm vs normal cinema screens: Helpfully, the film's website shows different versions of the trailer in six different formats, all with different aspect ratios. You can see the difference between IMAX 70mm (warning you now, there are only 25 IMAX 70mm screens in the whole of the US) and the standard 35mm format.

The shot in IMAX 70mm (Universal)

And now in 35mm (Universal)

The Odyssey is in cinemas now.