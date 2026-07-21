An onslaught of threatening emails, a 'crazy' ex, and a seemingly airtight case left one woman behind bars - but Netflix's A Toxic Love Story examines the extraordinary investigation that turned everything on its head.

Netflix has built a reputation for gripping true crime documentaries that revisit some of the world's most shocking real-life cases - and A Toxic Love Story is no exception.

When Anaheim police arrested 29-year-old Michelle Hadley in 2016 over allegations she had spent months cyberstalking her ex-boyfriend Ian Diaz's new wife, the evidence seemed overwhelming.

To investigators, she was the crazy, jealous, and obsessive ex-girlfriend, who had terrorized Diaz's new wife with hundreds of emails sent under the alias 'Lilithistruth'.

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'Lilith', which is used as a pseudonym to sign off the chilling threats, carries a far darker meaning than it first appears, as revealed in the documentary.

Police responded at Diaz's home, at which point he told officers that his ex needed 'to be in f***ing cuffs and in a padded room', according to an indictment.

The allegations landed Michelle behind bars for four months - until the case was turned upside down.

When does A Toxic Love Story premiere on Netflix?

The new true-crime documentary arrives on Netflix on July 22, unravelling the astonishing web of lies and deception at the core of this unfathomable case.

On paper, there was a clear and obvious victim.

But as the investigation progressed, it became unclear who was the true victim and who was the villain.

With this in mind, the documentary keeps viewers guessing as to who the real victim was, and whether the assumptions made early in the investigation justified Michelle's arrest.

Michelle Hadley was arrested in 2016 after months of seemingly tormenting her ex-boyfriend's new wife. (Netflix)

The official synopsis gives little away, allowing audiences to experience the twists and turns of the investigation in the same way they unfolded in real time.

Who created A Toxic Love Story ?

A Toxic Love Story joins Netflix's growing lineup of true-crime documentaries that challenge first impressions and question what really happened.

The documentary is directed by Emma Supple, best known for 4 Days (2021) and Frontline (1983), alongside producers Dov Freedman, Charlie Russell, and Sam Hobkinson.

The documentary allows viewers to decide for themselves. (Netflix)

The synopsis reads: "In a glamorous California suburb, a young woman’s arrest for orchestrating a violent fantasy plot becomes a sensational scandal, but the truth remains hidden behind a sophisticated web of deception.

"As the investigation peels back layers of betrayal, it remains unclear who’s the true victim and who’s the villain in a game where everyone is playing a part."