Warning: This article contains discussion of themes which some readers may find distressing.

The horrifying details of Taylor Parker's crimes that were left out of Netflix's Maternal Instinct have been revealed in court documents following the heinous case.

Maternal Instinct, the documentary released by Netflix on Friday (June 12), explores the crimes of 33-year-old Taylor Parker, who murdered her pregnant friend Reagan Simmons-Hancock, 21, and abducted her unborn baby, Braxlynn, from her womb in 2020.

Parker was sentenced to death for her crimes, and is one of seven women in the Texas currently waiting to be executed on death row.

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The documentary follows the months leading up to her brutal crimes, in which she faked the entire duration of a pregnancy to her family and friends.

At trial, the judge established that her crimes were elaborately premeditated, and that she had been plotting for months to find a real baby to claim as her own.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to death in 2020. (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

But the court documents from the case reveal even more horrifying details that were left out of the shocking documentary.

Reagan's body was found with 113 'sharp force injuries', court documents reveal.

This included 15 stab wounds, 98 incised wounds, 39 'blunt force injuries primarily to her face and head', including a broken nose, five skull fractures, and two wounds in the jugular vein, medical examiner, Dr. Melinda Flores, testified.

The expert further claimed that several of the injuries went 'all the way to the bone'.

Marc Sullivan, the crime scene technician, told the court during his testimony that Reagan was attacked in several different places around her house.

The 33-year-old was arrested while in hospital, after claiming she had given birth to the baby. (Netflix)

He noted that she was able to stand up and walk while bleeding for some time before she collapsed.

A doctor also revealed that her injuries 'indicated that she may have been hit in the head by a hammer', and there was evidence of 'possible strangulation'.

The expert wrote: "Reagan lost so much blood in the attack that some of her wounds did not even bleed due to low blood pressure."

The court documents further revealed that Parker cut a 'large incised wound going across her lower abdomen with her uterus coming through it' to remove the unborn child.

While she abducted the baby, she also removed Reagan's placenta and removed the umbilical cord.

Speaking in the trailer of the documentary, Parker's former boyfriend, Wade Griffin, said: "It was unimaginable what she did, I don't even know how to explain it."