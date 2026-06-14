Warning: This article contains discussion of themes which some readers may find distressing.

Taylor Parker's numerous health lies were uncovered after she murdered her pregnant friend and abducted the victim’s unborn child, a crime for which she was sentenced to death.

A new Netflix documentary, Maternal Instinct, has resurfaced the heinous crimes committed by 33-year-old Taylor Parker in 2020, who stabbed her pregnant friend more than a 100 times, investigators found.

Officers pulled the killer over for erratic driving on October 9, and were met with Parker holding the dead baby that she claimed to have just given birth to.

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After being rushed to hospital, the medical team found no recent signs of childbirth, and the 33-year-old was questioned by police as to where she had gotten the baby from.

The documentary details that Parker had faked a pregnant to her entire family for nine months, and had cut the baby girl, Braxlynn, from her friends womb.

Her former partner, Wade Griffin, described her crimes as 'unimaginable' and 'hard to explain'.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to death in 2020. (NBC News)

But during the documentary, it was revealed that the pregnancy wasn't the only health-related lie she had told in the lead up to committing the horrifying crimes.

Her former friend Abby Bell said: "Taylor previously told her friends she’d been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, was in treatment for cancer, had a brain tumor, and had suffered a stroke.

"After it kept happening and happening and happening over and over, I started being like, 'Maybe she’s not really sick'."

She added: "What those in her new community couldn’t have known was that Taylor had undergone a hysterectomy years earlier, making pregnancy impossible."

The pregnancy wasn't the only thing she lied about. (Netflix)

At trial, the judge established that her crimes were elaborately premeditated, and that she had been plotting for months to find a real baby to claim as her own.

And forensic psychologist, Gary Brucato, described the specific type of murder he believed was carried out.

"There’s a phenomenon called elimination murder, where you have no hard feelings toward the person but they are in the way of something you want," he said, speaking with the Guardian.

The psychologist added: "You find a person who is trying to assert predictability into a relationship where they think they think they wouldn’t be able to live without their partner.

"Their sense is that they would become a catch to this person if [they] could just have a child."