Where Maternal Instinct's Taylor Parker is now after faking pregnancy and killing for a baby
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Where Maternal Instinct's Taylor Parker is now after faking pregnancy and killing for a baby

Taylor Parker stabbed her pregnant friend more than 100 times

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Topics: Netflix, Documentaries, Crime, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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