Where Maternal Instinct's Taylor Parker is now after faking pregnancy and killing for a baby

Warning: This article contains discussion of themes which some readers may find distressing.

A new Netflix documentary has resurfaced the heinous crimes committed by 33-year-old Taylor Parker in 2020, who killed her pregnant friend and abducted her unborn baby.

Parker was convicted of murdering her pregnant friend Reagan Simmons-Hancock, 21, and cutting her unborn daughter Braxlynn from her womb, in 2022.

During the lengthy trial, the judge established that her crime was elaborately premeditated, and that she had been plotting for months to find a real baby to claim as her own.

Advert

In the new Netflix documentary, Maternal Instinct, her former partner Wade Griffin details the disturbing weeks leading up to the unthinkable crimes, in which he reveals that Parker had faked a pregnancy for nine months.

"It was unimaginable what she did, I don't even know how to explain it," he said in the trailer.

The 33-year-old is one of seven women on death row in the US. (Bi-State Detention Center)

Griffin had no idea that the 33-year-old, who already had two children of her own, had undergone a hysterectomy in 2019.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to death for her heinous crimes, and is now one of seven women in the US on death row.

While her behaviour at the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas, has been kept relatively private, court documents showed Parker repeatedly and continuously engaged in 'criminal behavior, violations of jail policy, and has continued her fraudulent pattern of lying and misrepresenting most all aspects of her medical history and medical status'.

Parker was questioned by police in hospital after committing the horrifying crimes. (Netflix)

She is not currently scheduled for execution, while only six women in total have been executed in the state since the Supreme Court reinstated the fatal penalty in 1976.

Police pulled Parker over on October 9, 2020, for driving erratically, but they could never have predicted the brutal scene they found in her vehicle.

The killer lied to the officers while holding the dead baby, claiming that she had just given birth on the side of the road.

But when she was taken to a nearby hospital, medical staff stated that there had been no signs of recent childbirth.

Following a horrifying investigation, police revealed that Parker had stabbed her friend more than 100 times, and had somehow removed her unborn baby from her womb.

Up until 1973, there had never been a single case of fetal abduction by maternal evisceration recorded in the states, but between 1987 and 2011, the number had risen to 15 in the US.