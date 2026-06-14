Warning: This article contains discussion of themes which some readers may find distressing.

A new Netflix documentary details the moment Taylor Parker's fake pregnancy was almost uncovered by her gender reveal report, before she killed her pregnant friend and stole her unborn baby.

Taylor Parker was sentenced to death in 2020 after murdering her friend, Reagan Simmons-Hancock, 21, who was eight months pregnant.

Investigators found that the 21-year-old had suffered more than 100 stab wounds as Parker brutally cut her unborn baby from her womb, which she later claimed as her own.

Advert

The killer faked the pregnancy for nine months to her entire family, including her partner at the time, Wade Griffin, who described her crimes as 'unimaginable'.

In the months leading up to the brutal murder, she faked hospital visits, ultrasound scans, and symptoms, as the judge stablished that her crimes were elaborately premeditated, and that she had been plotting for months to find a real baby to claim as her own.

The 33-year-old was arrested while in hospital, after claiming she had given birth to the baby. (Netflix)

But during the Netflix documentary, details were uncovered suggesting that Parker's cruel lie was nearly uncovered after a friend of Griffin's had read her gender reveal report allegedly from the hospital.

Speaking in the documentary, she said: "Taylor sent me the report that said if it was a boy or a girl. It said 'Congratulations Taylor Parker, it's a girl!'

"And I'm looking at this paper really well, and I noticed the date on it - it said 2016."

The killer passed off the error as 'misprints in the lab', and ensured the baby was a girl.

A judge sentenced Parker to death in 2020. (Netflix)

But what Griffin, nor anyone else was aware of, was that Parker had undergone a hysterectomy in 2019, making it impossible for her to have gotten pregnant again.

On the day she was arrested, police pulled over her vehicle on the highway for erratic driving, and officers found Parker holding the dead baby in her arms, claiming that she had just given birth on the side of the road.

But when they rushed her to the nearest hospital, medical staff raised the alarm, reporting that there was no signs of recent childbirth.

During her trial, the defense did not try to prove that she didn't commit the crime, instead, her attorneys aimed to keep her off death row - but their attempts were not successful.

She now awaits execution in Texas, alongside seven other women, with a date still to be set.