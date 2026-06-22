Victim's mother said five words to Taylor Parker after death sentence that was left out of Maternal Instinct
Home>News>Crime

Victim's mother said five words to Taylor Parker after death sentence that was left out of Maternal Instinct

Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock was brutally murdered by Taylor Parker in 2020

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: True crime, Netflix, Documentaries, Texas

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

X

@niamhshackleton