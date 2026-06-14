The former partner of a convicted killer spoke about the impact of years of manipulation by his ex.

Wade Griffin was the partner of Taylor Parker, a killer who went to extreme and disturbing lengths in her efforts to keep hold of Griffin.

The case was examined in the Netflix documentary Maternal Instinct, which started streaming on the platform from June 12.

Parker met Griffin in 2019 at a rodeo not long after she had been through her second divorce, according to reporting from KTAL.

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At the time he had worked for a roofing business in Daingerfield, Texas, as well as working as a livestock manager, welder, and hog trapper.

After meeting at the rodeo the pair had continued to communicate on social media, and eventually started a relationship together.

Netflix has released a documentary on the case (YouTube/Netflix)

Griffin said that he had been 'excited', falling for Parker, 33, as she was a 'good cook', saying she was 'pretty much the best I ever had'.

But things took a serious turn when the extent and extremity of Parker's actions came to light.

This included a series of scams and lies involving millions of dollars, including attempts to buy land.

It culminated in Parker faking pregnancies, and sending him on a fake deal selling hogs, telling him that she was going to check into a hospital.

In reality, she had travelled to the home of her 21-year-old friend Reagan Simmons-Hancock, who she had done wedding photos for.

There, she horrifically killed Reagan, before mutilating her by cutting her unborn baby out of her body and attempting to claim it was hers.

Netflix is revisiting the case in a new documentary (YouTube/Netflix)

Griffin's like today is not well-known, but he opened up about the impact of the ordeal.

“Pretty much ruined my whole reputation," he said. "Slandered my name, my brothers, my mom.

“Worst thing I’ve ever had to live through, for sure.”

Homer Hancock, Reagan's father, also filed a negligence and wrongful death suit against Parker and Griffin following her conviction.

This alleged that Griffin had allowed Parker to use a vehicle that was registered to him, saying that he 'knew, or through the exercise of reasonable care should have known, that Defendant Parker was a reckless and incompetent driver prior to permitting her to operate his vehicle'.

The outcome of the suit has not been published, and Maternal Instinct looks at the horrifying case in detail once again.

The documentary Maternal Instinct is available to stream on Netflix.



