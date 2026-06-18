Warning: This article contains details that some readers may find upsetting

Anna Kepner's family have spoken out after her suspected killer was sent to jail ahead of his trial.

The 18-year-old was allegedly killed by her stepbrother while her family vacationed on the Carnival Horizon Cruise ship in November 2025. Kepner was found dead in her cabin, and her 16-year-old stepbrother Timothy Hudson was charged with murder and aggravated sexual assault.

On June 15, 16-year-old Hudson, who is being tried as an adult, despite initially being charged as a minor, was taken into custody as he awaits his trial, following a Florida judge’s decision to revoke his pretrial release.

Advert

In mid-April, the case was officially transferred to adult court.

Kepner's father Christopher Kepner and his wife Shauntel Kepner, who is also Hudson's mother, have now spoken out, saying they are 'at peace' following the decision.

Hudson will remain in custody until his trial (Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

"We would like to thank the FBI, the United States Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in helping place the accused murderer of Anna Marie Kepner behind bars until trial," they began their statement to ABC News.

The family also said it was 'painful' for the family that Hudson 'had been free for as long as he was'.

"We are now at peace knowing that he will not be able to harm anyone else while awaiting trial."

They also noted how Kepner's birthday was last weekend, saying they 'continue to honor her memory'.

"We remain hopeful for a swift conclusion to this process and for justice to be served," they concluded the emotional statement.

Kepner and Hudson had been sharing a cabin (fl.anna18/TikTok)

The family cruise in 2025 included both Christopher and Shauntel, as well as another one of Shauntel's children. Kepner's father Christopher and Hudson's mother married in 2024, one year prior to the cruise.

Prior to being held in jail, Hudson was able to live with his uncle, due to his age.

Kepner, whose body was reportedly discovered under a bed, is said to have died from mechanical asphyxiation. As per Cleveland Clinic, this can be caused by 'allergic reactions, drowning, and foreign objects blocking your airway'.

If convicted of murder, Hudson is facing life in prison. PEOPLE reports that the 16-year-old has entered a plea of not guilty to both of his charges.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].