Heavily armed man arrested at Trump's California golf course two days before planned fundraiser
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Heavily armed man arrested at Trump's California golf course two days before planned fundraiser

Authorities recovered a loaded firearm, body armor, an AR-style rifle, and notebooks containing 'concerning statements'

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News, California, Crime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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