Heavily armed man arrested at Trump's California golf course two days before planned fundraiser

A heavily armed California man has been arrested at Donald Trump's Los Angeles-area golf course after allegedly taking photos and monitoring security preparations two days before the President was scheduled to host a major fundraising event.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele was detained on Sunday at the Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Deputies initially approached Taele after he was observed wandering the property, taking photos, and appearing to monitor security planning activities ahead of Tuesday’s Republican National Committee dinner.

Upon searching the suspect, law enforcement discovered a 16-round magazine filled with hollow-point ammunition in his pocket.

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A further inspection of his vehicle revealed a loaded pistol alongside additional ammunition.

Following his initial arrest, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Monday at Taele’s residence in nearby Downey, California.

Investigators recovered an illegally modified AR-style rifle, body armor, multiple high-capacity magazines, extensive rounds of ammunition, and notebooks containing what officials described as "concerning statements."

The sheriff’s department noted that Taele was also under active investigation by the El Segundo Police Department in connection with a separate robbery investigation.

A man was arrested just days before a planned fundraiser (Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images)

“There is no credible threat to our communities,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a public advisory following the arrest.

Taele was formally charged with several offenses, including possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, receiving a large-capacity magazine, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and second-degree robbery.

Appearing in court on Monday, Taele pleaded not guilty to all charges. A judge ordered him held on $250,000 bail and issued a protective order barring him from possessing firearms or approaching the golf course property.

The incident comes amid heightened security protocols surrounding presidential visits and events at private properties across the country.

Timeline of Donald Trump's assassination attempts

The president has been involved in a number of security-related incidents since taking office for the second time, including assassination attempts during his presidency and election campaigns.

July 2024 – Trump shot at Pennsylvania rally

The president avoided death (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump narrowly escaped death by just seconds as he was shot in the ear at a rally during his 2024 election campaign in Butler County.

At least five gunshots were fired as Secret Service agents rushed onto the stage to shield him from the attack.

The shooter was later identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, who was quickly shot dead by federal officers.

September 2024 – Second assassination attempt

Footage showed police arresting Ryan Wesley Routh (Martin County Sheriff's Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

It was September 15 when Trump was at his Florida golf resort around 2pm, when gunshots were heard as he moved between holes with Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy to the Middle East.

The course was swiftly locked down after Secret Service agents spotted a gun in nearby bushes and opened fire.

The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was later arrested and, in February, was sentenced to life in prison for plotting to kill Trump.

September 2025 – Policeman infiltrates Trump’s security team

Trump at the 2025 Ryder Cup (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Melvin Eng, an off-duty New York Police Department officer, showed up at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Course in tactical gear, allegedly posing as part of Trump’s security.

The policeman was on sick leave with no assignment, but was subsequently suspended pending investigation following the alarming behavior.

February 2026 – Gunman killed after crashing security perimeter at Trump's home

The suspect was seen by the north gate of the Florida estate (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A man armed with a gas can and shotgun was shot dead by Secret Service agents after crashing into the security perimeter at Mar-a-Lago, while Trump was in Washington.

The attacker was identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin, from North Carolina, but his motive remains unclear.

April 2026 - An armed intruder infiltrates the White House Correspondent's Dinner

Security personnel responded quickly to the incident (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

At the 2026 White House Correspondent's Dinner - the first attended by Trump while President, an armed intruder interrupted the proceedings just minutes into the event, as five gunshots echoed throughout the ballroom at the Hilton hotel, prompting an emergency evacuation of the President, senior cabinet officials, and finally the ultimate cancelling of the entire evening.

Addressing members of the press after the ordeal, Trump was asked directly how he felt in the moment, as this is the third time a shooting has taken place in his vicinity.

“It’s always shocking when something like this happens. It’s happened to me a little bit. The fact we were sitting right next to each other, and the First Lady on my right, and I heard a noise and thought it was a tray. I thought it was a tray going down - I’ve heard that many times - it was a pretty loud noise, and it was from pretty far away.

“He hadn’t breached the area at all before we got him. It was quite far away - but it was a gun. Some people really understood that pretty quickly, others didn’t. I was watching to see what was happening, but probably should’ve gone down even faster.”

Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, who allegedly intended to target multiple Trump administration officials.

He was formally charged with federal gun crimes and attempting to assassinate Trump.

The gun charges include using a firearm during a crime of violence and interstate transportation of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Allen pleaded not guilty to all federal charges brought against him.







