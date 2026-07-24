You may have noticed Melania Trump is rarely seen by her husband's side, but there's a reason behind her 'vanishing act', according to one PR expert.

Michelle Obama, for example, would make 100+ public appearances a year during her time as First Lady, though Melania is notching up far less during her time in the post.

Journalist Joanna Coles stated on The Daily Beast's Inside Trump's Head podcast that Melania has made 'approximately 14 to 16 public appearances this year'.

The reporter said: "We've seen her, I think, three times this month at UFC at the fireworks. And she was there with Barron at the World Cup final on Sunday."

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Yes, Melania was in attendance at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey last weekend for the World Cup final, but it was a rare public appearance for the First Lady.

Coles even described Melania as a 'vanishing act', as she missed out on Donald Trump Jr's wedding, as well as the president's visit to China.

Melania joined her husband for the World Cup final (ANP via Getty Images)

Melania Trump's 'vanishing act' explained

Publicist Dylan Thomas Cotter suggested Melania may be avoiding public appearances so she can 'distance herself' from Trump.

He told the Irish Star: "The public, in a first for the United States, is witnessing a First Lady who is strategically positioning and publicizing herself while also distancing herself from the very man tasked with governing this country.

"That's an interesting divergence from the historically dated patriarchal PR pattern of 'stand by your man' that was followed by many a First Lady throughout the course of this nation's history."

The PR expert added: "All that said, there's quite a bit of power at play within any political administration, and in particular for this administration, the focus does appear outwardly to be more on personal PR and personal business ventures and enrichment than on the dedication to and efficacy of providing consistent high-level public service.

Melania hasn't notched up too many public appearances this year (Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"The First Lady may or may not be forced to take a step back by her partner. If she does, it'll only reinforce the potential of public perception that her partner, who holds one of the most powerful offices in the world, may very well be intimidated by the potential of AFAB people outshining him as we've also seen reflected by the many female journalists."

Following Melania's appearance at the World Cup final, there were even bizarre conspiracy theories that 'a fake Melania' was taking the First Lady's place.

UNILAD has reached out to the White House for comment.