10 years ago, Michelle Hadley spent 88 days in prison after being accused of stalking her ex-boyfriend's new wife - before it was revealed she hadn't committed the crime at all. But where is she now?

The story, which is depicted in the new Netflix documentary, A Toxic Love Story, began in 2013, when Michelle met and move in with Ian Diaz. However, following controlling behavior, Michelle left, and Ian quickly married Angela Connell, who began receiving a series of sinister emails from a mysterious figure, 'Lilith'. At Ian and Angela's request Michelle was arrested by Anaheim police in 2016, over allegations she had spent months cyberstalking Angela, before being released 88 days later.

As the story fell apart, it was revealed that Ian had masterminded the campaign to frame Michelle, with Angela acting as his accomplice, and both were sent to prison.

Ian claimed that a sinister character had been sending his new wife Angela threatening emails. (Netfilx)

Where is Michelle Hadley now?

After being released from prison, Michelle finished off her masters degree, and pursued a career in marketing, as per her LinkedIn profile.

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In 2018, she filed a civil lawsuit against the Anaheim Police Department and four of its officers, in which she alleged they rushed to charge her. As per, Courthouse News, she accepted a settlement in 2021 from the city of Anaheim, although the amount remains undisclosed.

As of now, per her profile, she's currently working as a Customer Relationship Management Manager.

She's also recognized as an author, releasing two books, The Courage to Heal and The Courage to Love.

In her personal life, Hadley went on to have a child on the day Ian was sentenced, in 2023.

In a statement to NBC News, she said: "I am so grateful to the [Justice Department Office of Inspector General] for the work they put into this case and to the jury for a conviction that has brought so much peace to my family and restored some of the faith we lost in the justice system as a result of Diaz’s crimes against me."

Michelle Hadley spent 88 days in prison (Netflix)

Hadley has also become an outspoken advocate for survivors since her release.

On the release of the Netflix documentary, Hadley hopes her story can help 'at least one woman'.

Speaking to Netflix's Tadum, she said: “When you are in one of these relationships where you’re trauma-bonded, it can feel almost impossible to leave.

“People don’t realize how hard it is. The other thing I would tell them is that the person that they are when they abuse you is who they are. … It’s easy to get stuck because you think, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re going to go back to who they were in the beginning,’ but that’s just unfortunately not the reality.”

Speaking to women in a similar position, she said: “I want her to know she’s not alone, that every single woman who has been through something like this has come out the other side a warrior, and that she has basically a whole army on her side … that we can be a beacon for them, light in the storm."





Toxic Love Story: A timeline of what happened

2013: Ian Diaz meets Michelle Hadley

Ian Diaz, a deputy US marshal, meets graduate student Michelle Hadley online and the pair quickly begin dating.

2015: The couple purchase an apartment together

In June 2015, they buy a condominium together in an Anaheim suburb in California. This wasn't cheap due to the location - Ian and Michelle obtained a mortgage worth just under $500,000, with Michelle paying out almost $15,000 as a down payment.

August 2015: Ian and Michelle's relationship ends

Just two months after buying their condo, the couple call it quits - but the condo very quickly becomes a source of financial frustration for the former couple, with text messages in September of that year showing them discussing the financial burden.

2016: Ian marries Angela Connell

Despite getting married in 2016, the early stages of Ian and Angela's relationship is overshadowed by the financial problems Ian continued to share with Michelle over the condo.

2016: Ian and Angela plot to frame Michelle for being a cyberstalker

In a shocking plan, the married couple open up multiple online accounts under Michelle’s name, using fake emails to create and respond to 'rape fantasy' ads on Craigslist.

They later lie to authorities by saying that Michelle had purposely invited men to their home, pretending to be Angela, so that they would sexually assault her.

A number of men respond to the ads and arrived at Ian and Angela's property, which Angela then used to fabricate her claims against Michelle.

2016: Michelle is arrested and imprisoned

After the Diaz family file several restraining orders against her, Michelle is eventually arrested by Anaheim authorities. Despite protesting her innocence, she spends 88 days in prison after being given a $1 million bail.

2016: Ian and Angela's lies begin to unravel

While Michelle was wrongly serving time behind bars, digital forensic investigators begin tracing the online accounts and posts, and what they found pointed not to Michelle, but to Angela.

The devices used to create and manage the accounts were also linked to Angela, with IP address records telling the same story.

2017: Michelle is released from prison and Angela is arrested

On the same day Michelle got her freedom back, Angela is arrested and later in the year, she pleads guilty to charges including forgery, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

She is sentenced to five years in prison.

2021-2023: Ian is arrested and charged

His involvement was investigated in more depth in 2021, and two years later, in 2023, Ian is found guilty of cyberstalking, perjury and obstruction of justice.

He is sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison, alongside three years of supervised release.

2023: Michelle speaks out following the sentencing

Michelle, who amazingly gave birth to her first child on the very day Ian was sentenced, says in a statement to NBC News: "I am so grateful to the [Justice Department Office of Inspector General] for the work they put into this case and to the jury for a conviction that has brought so much peace to my family and restored some of the faith we lost in the justice system as a result of Diaz’s crimes against me."