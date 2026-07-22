Warning: This article contains discussion of rape which some readers may find distressing.

A woman was jailed for 88 days after being accused of stalking her ex-boyfriend's new wife - until a disturbing trail of deception exposed the real culprits, as explored in Netflix's A Toxic Love Story.

While many love stories end in heartbreak, Michelle Hadley's ended in a dark and twisted revenge plot which resulted in the 'obsessive' ex-girlfriend behind bars for a crime she did not commit.

The evidence presented was undeniable. The truth was anything but.

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Within months of Michelle meeting Ian Diaz in 2013, the two were engaged and purchasing a condo together in Anaheim, California.

What she believed would be the start of her happily ever after soon became something far darker, with her 'beautiful dream' instead leaving her feeling completely 'caged'.

She suffered a dissociative episode after being subject to Diaz's controlling behavior, and managed to run away to her parents' home.

But soon after she was freed from his shackles, Diaz, a former US Marshall, could only let go of control for so long.

Michelle Hadley was Ian's victim soon after buying a house in California together. (Netflix)

It didn't take long for him to move on. Within months of meeting Angela Connell, a woman who moved into his apartment after a whirlwind romance, the pair were married and expecting twins.

The new Netflix documentary reveals how his new wife, Angela, began receiving a series of sinister emails from a mysterious figure, 'Lilith', who claimed to be watching her every move.

After reporting the disturbing behavior to Anaheim police on several occasions, Ian and Angela had reached breaking point with the dark and twisted threats, when 'Lilith' ordered a man from Craigslist to perform a 'rape fantasy' with Angela at their address.

"At what point does this girl get arrested?" Ian questioned.

Ian claimed that a sinister character had been sending his new wife Angela threatening emails. (Netfilx)

On June 24, 2016, at Ian and Angela's request, Michelle was led away in handcuffs. After pleading not guilty to the cyberstalking charges, she spent four months behind bars.

But not long after Michelle's arrest, Ian discovered that Angela had lied about being pregnant with twins, raising fresh questions about her credibility.

And as investigators took a second look at the cyberstalking allegations, they uncovered evidence suggesting the threatening emails had, in fact, been sent by Angela herself.

But the deeper authorities dug, the more the story fell apart.

As the investigation unfolded, authorities concluded that Ian had masterminded the campaign to frame Michelle, with Angela acting as his accomplice. Both were ultimately found guilty on all counts.

Ian Diaz was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. (Netflix)

Angela was sentenced to five years in state prison, while Ian was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison.

Michelle, who amazingly gave birth to her first child on the very day Ian was sentenced, said in a statement to NBC News: "I am so grateful to the [Justice Department Office of Inspector General] for the work they put into this case and to the jury for a conviction that has brought so much peace to my family and restored some of the faith we lost in the justice system as a result of Diaz’s crimes against me."

A Toxic Love Story is now streaming on Netflix.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline on 1.800.799.SAFE (7233) 24/7. You can find a list of local resources here.

If you've been affected by sexual assault, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org