Matt Damon's personal trainer has made a harsh comment about the actor's home gym set-up while also detailing what lengths Damon went to for his latest hit.

The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's latest project, launched in cinemas across the US recently and has impressed critics, with it sitting at an impressive 95 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

The movie has a star-studded line-up including Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o.

Based on Homer's ancient Greek story, The Odyssey tells the tale of Odysseus, a Trojan War soldier on a mission to return home to Ithaca after a decade away from his family.

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It's Damon who plays the starring role in the film and his personal trainer has revealed he went to great lengths for the Hollywood part.

Dr Gabe Stump told Vogue that it wasn't just about getting ripped.

Damon's personal trainer has lifted the lid on the actor's training routine for The Odyssey (Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

"[Odysseus] is not this buff super soldier—he’s more of a tactician," he explained.

"He’s got this grizzly beard, and he looks really lean. You can see he’s still strong. He’s got good definition everywhere, but he’s not packed on."

Damon was set the goal of shedding 10 pounds of fat while retaining muscle to prepare for the gruelling 91-day shoot. He ultimately succeeded, dropping to around 165 pounds from a starting weight of 180 pounds.

The actor and his personal trainer worked for four to five days a week in what Dr Stump describe as a 'crappy gym'. I mean, harsh.

The personal trainer said you'd be 'shocked' to hear it consisted of just dumbbells, a cable pull-down machine, and a barbell.

Despite that, Damon was still able to follow a carefully planned routine, which consisted of training on the upper body Mondays and Thursdays, plus leg day on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Matt Damon followed a carefully planned training routine (Siegfried Anthony/Variety via Getty Images)

Wednesdays were typically reserved for cardio, Dr Stump told Vogue.

Damon detailed on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast earlier this year how he got in shape for the role.

"[Nolan] said he wanted me lean but strong, and so its a weird thing, I don’t want to bore the s*** out of you but I literally, just because of this other thing I did with my doctor, stopped eating gluten," the actor said.

“I used to walk around at between 185 [pounds] and 200 and I did that whole movie at 167. I haven’t been that light since high school.

“So it was a lot of training and a really strict diet.”