Warning: This article contains discussion of themes which some readers may find distressing.

Taylor Parker made trivial complaints about life behind bars to her mother between 2021-2022, prison phone calls suggest.

The Texas woman was sentenced to death in November 2022, after murdering her friend, Reagan Simmons-Hancock, 21, who was eight months pregnant. At the time of the crime, Parker was faking her own pregnancy.

Investigators found that Hancock had suffered more than 100 stab wounds as Parker brutally cut her unborn baby from her womb, which she later claimed as her own.

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Parker's henious crimes have become the focus of the recent Netflix documentary, Maternal Insinct, leaving viewers disgusted.

Parker, who was held in Bowie County Jail, is said to have regularly called her mother, Shona Prior, whom she is said to have had a 'rocky' relationship with. However, it's said that Parker's mother help her financially after her arrest.

The pair remained in contact, and a number of phone calls between the pair, between 2021-2022, which have been obtained by the U.S. Sun, were used by prosecutors to 'argue Parker’s apparent lack of remorse and narcissistic tendencies'.

Taylors crimes have been the focus of Netflix documentary Maternal Instinct (Netflix)

In one call obtained by the publication, the 33-year-old was heard speaking about wearing makeup during court proceedings.

“So did she say anything to you about makeup?" Parker reportedly said to her mother, referencing someone on her legal team.

“So the thing about it is if they try to discriminate you as a person, that will work in your favor in the long run because they’re not giving you a fair chance," her mom responded.

“You know, they’re wanting you to look like a homeless criminal. They’re not wanting you to look like a human because that would be beneficial to you and detrimental to them.”

One shock call obtained by the publication reportedly heard the criminal dismissing her crimes as 'just one horrible thing,' while showing no remorse, instead, complaining about her charges.

However, she reportedly changed the subject when her mother asked 'whether something is psychologically wrong with her'.

Parker was arrested in hospital, where she claimed she had given birth to Hancock's baby (Netflix)

Elsewhere, Parker, who has two children, was heard distressed about the fact her former husband wasn't allowing their son to speak to her.

However, Prior, who has full-time custody of Parker's daughter, was having none of it.

"I hate to say this, but if you’d have been thinking about the children that you had on earth, you might not be in the situation you’re in," her mother said, later telling her daughter to 'deal with the consequences as best you can'.

Parker also had complaints about the 'lights being on for 24 hours,' calls suggest. This time, her mother stood by her daughter's side, telling her 'jail is going to have more problems than they have right now,' if they trigger a migraine episode.

In May 2026, the Supreme Court said they would not be reviewing Parker's case. She currently remains on death row, although an execution date has not yet been set.





A timeline of Taylor Parker’s crime

2014

Mother-of-two and wedding photographer Taylor Parker decides to get her tubes tied after suffering pre-eclampsia, a dangerous condition which raises blood pressure, during her last pregnancy.

2015

Parker goes to her doctor with bleeding, who concludes she has had an ectopic pregnancy. She undergoes a hysterectomy, permanently removing her ability to have children.

July 2019

Parker, who is now twice divorced, meets hog trapper Wade Griffin at a local rodeo and they start a relationship. She lies to him that she is the heir to a $6 million estate.

September 2019

Jessica Brookes hires Parker as the photographer at her daughter Reagan Hancock’s wedding to longtime boyfriend Homer Hancock. Parker also previously took their engagement photos.

January 2020

Parker tells Griffin she’s pregnant. He doesn’t know about the hysterectomy. To maintain the ruse, Parker wears a fake pregnancy bump, takes maternity photos and throws a gender reveal party. She claims her due date is September.

Staffers at the hospital where Parker had her hysterectomy are ‘very confused’ about her social media updates, but are bound by privacy laws.

May 2020

Hancock tells her mum Jessica that she’s pregnant with her second child. Jessica later says that after Parker finds out Hancock is pregnant and expecting a girl, she starts to have more contact with her.

September 2020

After her ‘due date’ passes, Parker tells Griffin she will need to be induced or have a c-section.

October 9 2020

Parker watches a video on how to deliver a baby pre-term at 35 weeks, the length of Hancock’s pregnancy. She tells Griffin she is travelling to Idabel, Oklahoma to be induced. Instead, she travels to Hancock’s home, killing her and cutting her unborn child, Braxlynn Sage, from her womb. Hancock’s three-year-old daughter is later found in the house unharmed.

Parker is later pulled over by a Texas State Trooper for erratic driving. As the trooper is approaching her car, she calls 911 and asks for an ambulance, saying: “I’m starting to have my baby.”

The trooper finds Taylor covered in dried blood and holding Hancock’s dead baby, with the umbilical cord still attached.

She is taken to hospital, where it is soon determined she has not given birth. She is arrested the same day.

December 2020

Taylor is indicted by a grand jury on charges of capital murder and kidnapping.

October 2022

Parker is convicted of capital murder.

November 2022

Parker is sentenced to death. Jessica says a ‘heavy burden has been lifted’.

May 2026

The Supreme Court says it will not review Parker’s case. She remains on death row. A date of execution has not been set.

June 12 2026

Netflix documentary Maternal Instinct is released.