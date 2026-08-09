House of the Dragon director issues warning to fans ahead of season 3 finale

House of the Dragon season three is about to reach its explosive conclusion, and fans have been given a pretty clear warning about what to expect.

Director Nina Lopez-Corrado has urged viewers to refresh their memories of the Battle of Tumbleton before watching the finale, suggesting the major conflict from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood will play an important role in episode eight.

The finale arrives in the US on Sunday, August 9, at 9pm ET, with the episode also scheduled to land at 6pm PT. For anyone hoping to avoid spoilers, that means it could be worth knowing exactly when to be ready.

The warning came from Lopez-Corrado in an interview with Entertainment Weekly following the release of episode seven.

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"I do think you should start refreshing your memories for the Battle of Tumbleton," the director said.

That battle is one of the significant events in Fire & Blood, and the upcoming episode is expected to bring the season's escalating conflict to a dramatic point.

(Photo by WESLEY DE WIT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

What did the House of the Dragon director say about the season 3 finale?

Lopez-Corrado also addressed the changes being made to the story compared with Martin's book.

The director acknowledged that episode seven deviates from the events in Fire & Blood, but said those changes helped develop the show's characters and storylines.

"We do deviate just a little bit in episode seven from what’s originally in the books," Lopez-Corrado explained, adding that Ryan Condal and the writers had helped 'evolve the character storylines' for the series.

She also suggested the changes should continue to pay off in the finale, praising both the writing and the performances.

House of the Dragon has already confirmed it will continue into a fourth and final season, so Sunday's episode will not be the end of the story.

Still, there is plenty at stake before the series reaches that point.

Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy, has reclaimed the Iron Throne, while Sunfyre's unexpected return has shifted the balance of power once again.

Meanwhile, Ormund's secret negotiations with Ulf the White could create another major problem for Rhaenyra's side.

And with the season three finale running for 75 minutes, it will be the longest episode of House of the Dragon so far.

Director Nina Lopez-Corrado has urged viewers to refresh their memories of the Battle of Tumbleton before watching the finale. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Sky & NOW)

When does House of the Dragon season 3 finale release?

For viewers in the US, House of the Dragon season three, episode eight will air on HBO at 9pm ET on Sunday, August 9. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max at the same time.

The episode arrives at 8pm CT and 6pm PT, meaning fans across the country can watch simultaneously rather than waiting for a later release.

It will then arrive at 10am JST in Japan, 11am AEST in eastern Australia and 1pm NZST in New Zealand.

International viewers will have a slightly less convenient wait. In the UK, the finale arrives at 2am BST on Monday, August 10, while it drops at 3am CEST in Central Europe and 6:30am IST in India.



