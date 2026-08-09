House of the Dragon director issues warning to fans ahead of season 3 finale
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House of the Dragon director issues warning to fans ahead of season 3 finale

The final episode is about to arrive, and the director has hinted that viewers should brush up on one major battle.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: HBO

Topics: House Of The Dragon, HBO, Entertainment, Streaming

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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