House of the Dragon fans have been left in disbelief at some of the scenes from the show's third season - and they might just feel the same way about Matt Smith's reported salary.

Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel, is the uncle of Aemond Targaryen, who has been at the centre of a number of 'incest scenes'. First - he kissed his mother Alicent, played by Olivia Cooke, and then it appeared like he was engaging in intercourse with her.

However, it was later revealed he was actually sleeping with his lover Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), while hallucinating about his mother...

They're some pretty intense scenes, and it's not stopping anytime soon, with HBO having confirmed that season four is set to be the 'final act'.

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Matt Smith has has been playing Prince Daemon Targaryen since the first season of the show (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for HBO Max UK)

Matt Smith's reported earnings from House of The Dragon

Smith's official salary figures have not been disclosed by HBO, however, the main cast of Game of Thrones, including Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, were said to be earning $500,000 at the peak of the show. However, it wasn't always that way, with reports stating that in the first few seasons the cast were earning below $300,000 per episode, as per Cosmopolitan.

When it comes to House of the Dragon, it was reported the cast were similarly making between $100,000 - $300,000 an episode in the first season, which is likely to have increased now.

Given what what we know about the GOT salaries, it's safe to assume Smith is earning around $300,00 per episode, meaning he will likely already have earned around $7,200,000 from his 24 episodes.

Matt Smith's net worth

In 2026, Matt Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $9 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

A chunk of this is expected to come from his role of the Doctor in BBC's Doctor Who, in which he played the lead character from 2010 - 2013.

He then went onto star in Netflix's The Crown as young Prince Philip for two seasons. Here, it was reported he earned $52,000 per episode.

Despite Smith's impressive net worth, he doesn't have the highest in the HOTD cast. That title goes to Rhys Ifans, who plays Ser Otto Hightower, who has a widely reported net worth of $12.5 million.

This is due to his roles in Notting Hill, and The Amazing Spider-Man, not to mention his role as the Hand of the King.

Matt Smith has been in the series since it first premiered (HBO)

What we know about House of the Dragon season four

The fourth and final season of the HBO show is expected to air in 2028 - so fans will have a while to wait after the final episode of the third season, which airs on August 9.

With the third season following in the footsteps of the previous two, in the eight episode format, it is expected the same will happen with the fourth and final instalment. However, as we know with these type of shows, anything can happen...

The season two finale took many viewers by surprise when Daemon saw a vision into the future, rather than the past like viewers had seen previously.

However, the finale did leak online ahead of the release, something that hopefully doesn't happen this time.