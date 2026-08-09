Staggering amount Matt Smith has reportedly earned from House of the Dragon and we've not even reached the final season
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Staggering amount Matt Smith has reportedly earned from House of the Dragon and we've not even reached the final season

Smith already had a hefty net worth coming into the show from his roles in Doctor Who and The Crown

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: HBO

Topics: House Of The Dragon, Game of Thrones, HBO, Entertainment

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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