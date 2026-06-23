House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell says incestual kiss scene with his mother made him 'want to throw up'
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House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell says incestual kiss scene with his mother made him 'want to throw up'

Show runner Ryan Condal has defended the 'disturbing' scene between Alicent and her son Aemond

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: HBO

Topics: House Of The Dragon, HBO

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh