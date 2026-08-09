US family's bizarre blue skin condition explained after decades of inbreeding

An incestuous family ended up turning blue after generations of members kept having children with one another.

Now, this isn't talking about the 'most inbred family in America', which is the title of the Whittaker family in West Virginia.

This is the family that has been well-documented online for inbreeding over a course of a century, with many family members having disabilities as a result.

Instead, the blue skin Fugate family are those who lived in a rural community in Troublesome Creek, Kentucky, and regularly inbred for decades - starting in 1820.

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The family lived in Appalachia, and the blue all started with its patriarch, Martin Fugate.

Fugate married Elizabeth Smart and reportedly had seven children together.

It all came down to a recessive gene (YouTube)

However, as reported in the Mirror, Fugate had a very rare and unusual genetic defect which turned him blue.

The condition is called methemoglobinemia, which the Cleveland Clinic says only impacts a tiny number of the global population in either hereditary or contamination cases.

It states it's 'a rare blood disorder that affects hemoglobin, the protein that helps red blood cells deliver oxygen throughout your body.'

This then 'causes cyanosis, when your skin, lips, nailbeds and tongue turn light blue, purple or gray', but can also carry 'life-threatening complications'.

For Fugate and his wife, they saw the genetic disorder impact four of their seven kids because it was a recessive gene carried by their father.

But here's the kicker. Because it's recessive, had they not inbred with their own family, they wouldn't have kept passing it down the line.

It was only because they were so isolated and only mingled amongst themselves and married cousins, that the gene was so common in the line.

If you were to travel to the community, you'd probably only come into contact with a handful of different surnames, such as Fugate, Smith, Combs, Ritchie, and Stacy, because they all intermingled.

The family were blue (YouTube)

In one instance, Zacharia, one of the seven children, even married his own aunt.

Another wedded their cousin and produced the bluest of them all, Luna Fugate.

Per the Daily Record, she was described as having 'lips as dark as a bruise'.

She married a man named John Stacy in the19th century, birthed 13 children and again, passed down the blue.

Blood expert Dr Madison Cawein at the University of Kentucky was miffed by their condition, per History Extra, which allegedly didn't impact their health besides the coloring.

So, in the 1960s, he tracked down some surviving members of the clan and tested some blood sampling.

This found that they were missing a key enzyme, which led him to theorize that injecting them with blue dye called methylene, could help.

Shockingly...it did actually work.

While blue plus blue doesn't equal pink, when it comes to the science of the human body, it's a lot more complex than simple color theory.

What he found was that the injection would remove the blue tint from their skin for a few days, but if they were to take daily methylene tablets, it would become a permanent solution.