US family's bizarre blue skin condition explained after decades of inbreeding
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US family's bizarre blue skin condition explained after decades of inbreeding

The Fugate family began inbreeding in the 1800s in the Appalachians, with many of its members being born with blue skin

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Health, US News, Science, Weird

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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