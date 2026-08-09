ICE to equip every field officer with body cameras but there’s a catch when it comes to footage
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ICE to equip every field officer with body cameras but there’s a catch when it comes to footage

The rollout comes after a string of deadly encounters, but one expert says the policy has a built-in loophole

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: US News, Crime, Police

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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