In-N-Out shooting hero reveals haunting conversation he had with gunman that made him spare his life

A teenager branded a 'hero' by police has revealed what he said to the active shooter at an In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, after admitting the gunman became 'emotional' before fatally shooting three people.

Braxton Stuebe, 17, has been praised by officers for attempting to reason with Chad Williams, 24, who opened fire on customers and employees at the fast food restaurant on the afternoon of August 1.

Officials have reported that the shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

But prior to carrying out mass shooting, Stuebe, who worked next door to the restaurant chain, tried to converse with and deter the 24-year-old.

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Speaking with KMVT-TV about the chilling conversation, he recalled: "The only thing I was really thinking was, don’t try and make any sudden movements, don’t try and run. Just hopefully talk to him and hopefully he can change his mind.

"I said, 'I have a family'. I said, 'you don’t have to do this. I’ll tell you whatever you want. I’ll do anything'.

He described the encounter as 'traumatic'. (KMVT-TV)

"He started to like tear up a bit, it seemed like. And kind of just got like emotional, it seemed like. And he said to me, 'just get away from me, man'. And a stuttering voice, like as if he was crying."

The teenager noted that Williams fired in his direction and missed, but continued on his fatal mission.

He later described the encounter as a 'terrifying and traumatic experience'.

Writing in a social media post, he further reflected: "While I am physically safe, my heart is heavy for our community and for everyone whose lives were changed forever this past weekend.

"For this to happen in a town like Twin Falls is heartbreaking. Our community has always been defined by care and compassion, and it is difficult to process that this occurred here."

The teenager has been praised by officers for his bravery in confronting the gunman. (ABC7)

The young boy added: "I want to thank every individual who stepped up on August 1 and put their lives on the line-those who helped save others, those who were injured while protecting the lives of many, and the numerous law enforcement agencies who rushed in to prevent further loss of life."

His mom, Aisha White, wrote on Facebook that she will never be able to 'put into words' what her son witnessed that night.

"The fear, the heartbreak, the overwhelming gratitude that he is here… it all exists at the same time… my emotions are all over the place," she added.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks described the shooting as 'violent, frightening and deeply traumatic', on what was supposed to be a 'normal Saturday afternoon'.

The motive behind the senseless shooting remains unclear, but Williams' family are cooperating with the police.