In-N-Out shooting hero reveals haunting conversation he had with gunman that made him spare his life
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In-N-Out shooting hero reveals haunting conversation he had with gunman that made him spare his life

The fatal shooting left three people dead and several others injured

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: ABC 7

Topics: Crime, Idaho, Gun Crime, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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