In-N-Out issue 'heartbroken' statement as they honor employee killed in Idaho shooting
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In-N-Out issue 'heartbroken' statement as they honor employee killed in Idaho shooting

24-year-old Chad Williams has been named as the Twin Falls shooter on 1 August

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Crime

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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