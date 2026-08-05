In-N-Out has issued a statement after losing one of its employees in an Idaho shooting, as a gunman is said to have opened fire in a seemingly unprovoked attack.

The August 1 shooting reportedly happened that afternoon at the burger chain in Twin Falls, southern Idaho, which saw a gunman begin shooting before an armed civilian and off-duty officer shot back at him.

Since the incident, it has been confirmed, per ABC, that three people were killed in the shooting, not including the man believed to have been responsible – 24-year-old Chad Williams – who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Seven others were also allegedly injured, with some critically, police said.

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Sadly, one of the deceased victims has been confirmed to be Ashley Garibay, a 23-year-old from Stockton, California.

Now, In-N-Out has released an emotional statement about the loss of Garibay, an employee for the chain.

The company released its message in an Instagram post with a collage of images in tribute to Ashley.

The message reads: " Our IN-N-OUT Family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of three innocent lives, one of them being our Associate, Ashley Garibay.”

The account revealed that ‘Ashley was more than an Associate’, and ‘was a valued member of our IN-N-OUT Family, who strongly embodied our values and provided the friendliest service to our Customers, with a smile and warmth that left a lasting impression on everyone she met.’

The company added of Ashley’s legacy: “We will remember Ashley as a beloved friend and teammate whose dedication, pride, and compassion will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to Ashley’s family, friends, loved ones, and fellow Associates during this incredibly difficult time. We are grateful to have had Ashley as part of our IN-N-OUT Family and will continue to honor and cherish her memory today and always.”

Confirming the company is 'offering her family support in many ways that reflect their needs and wishes, while respecting their privacy’ the team signed off with well wishes and prayers, stating: “Thank you for the kindness and prayers shared in Ashley’s memory and extended to her loved ones.”

Loved ones have since come out to remember her life in the aftermath of her death.

In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder did not identify Ashley as the victim prior to her name being confirmed, but did take to her own Instagram account to share that an In-N-Out worker was among the dead.#

"She was taking care of our most important asset - our Customers, and her life was taken by a disgusting human who doesn't value the lives of others or his own," She wrote on social media. "He shot both on our property and off, and ended his life shortly after he took the previous lives of our Associate and Customers, innocent people who never saw it coming."

The New York Times identified has since identified Christopher Claunch, a California native from Kern County, as another victim who sadly passed away.

At the time of writing, the third victim has not been named.