'Hero' bystander who fired back at In-N-Out shooter speaks out after deadly mass shooting
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'Hero' bystander who fired back at In-N-Out shooter speaks out after deadly mass shooting

Jordan Salinas reveals the chilling thought that stayed with him after the attack

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: ABC7

Topics: Gun Crime, US News

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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