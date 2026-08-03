'Hero' bystander who fired back at In-N-Out shooter speaks out after deadly mass shooting

A bystander hailed as a ‘hero’ has spoken about the moment he returned fire during the deadly mass shooting at an In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho.

Three people were killed and seven others injured when gunfire erupted at the newly opened Twin Falls location at around 2.30pm on Saturday (August 1).

Police later identified the shooter as 24-year-old Chad Williams, who authorities said acted alone before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Witnesses described customers fleeing the restaurant, hiding in bathrooms and taking cover as shots rang out across the busy commercial area.

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Officials said an armed civilian and an off-duty state police officer both fired towards Williams, with their actions believed to have driven him away from the restaurant and potentially prevented many further casualties.

Three people were killed and seven others injured during the attack (Smith Collection/Gado /Contributor/Getty Images)

That civilian has now identified himself as 35-year-old healthcare worker Jordan Salinas, who told the Idaho Statesman that his reaction was ‘automatic’ and ‘mechanical’.

Salinas had been stopping for lunch with his girlfriend after horseback riding when he saw people rushing from the building.

At first, he thought there may have been a kitchen fire. However, after hearing the ‘pop-pop-pop’ of gunshots, he ran towards the danger and reached for the semi-automatic pistol in his shoulder holster.

Salinas said he spotted Williams near the drive-through window, where he watched him lift a rifle and fire towards vehicles.

He then followed the four-step framework he had repeatedly practised: observe, orient, decide and act.

After deciding Williams was the shooter, Salinas raised his weapon and fired.

Salinas said: “He did not like it when bullets started firing both ways.”

According to Salinas, the gunman appeared shocked to find himself facing return fire from both him and the off-duty officer.

Salinas said he felt ‘no fear’ before, during or after the confrontation, explaining that he instead focused on carrying out each stage of his training.

He said: “There’s a task that needs to be done, and we’re the ones who need to do it.”

Years of firearms training shaped his four-step response to the gunfire (Idaho Statesman/Mark Dee)

The healthcare worker is also the full-time caregiver for his brother, who uses a wheelchair.

He said he began taking firearms training more seriously after the 2021 Boise Towne Square shooting, where two people were killed and several others injured. Salinas reasoned that his brother and anyone caring for him could be particularly vulnerable during an attack, prompting him to practise regularly in the Idaho desert.

As Williams moved away from the drive-through towards a nearby parking area, police arrived and Salinas stood down.

He recalled thinking…“My part…is done.”

Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson praised both people who returned fire, saying: “These people are true heroes in our community. They diverted the shooter and without a doubt saved many lives.”

Police have not formally confirmed Salinas as the civilian involved, although his girlfriend supported his account.

Salinas later said the attention had been overwhelming, with strangers shaking his hand and social media posts celebrating his actions.

However, his response to the praise remained focused on the possibility of future violence.

He said: “Everyone says, ‘It’s not going to happen here…But what if it does?”